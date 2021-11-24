It's been 15 years since we encountered the coolest conman of Bollywood and we never got enough of him. Dhoom 2 released in 2006, giving us the sexiest bad guy Aryan Singh, played by Hrithik Roshan. And don't even get me started on the the disguises of Mr. A: who could've imagined Hrithik as a sculpture, an old man, or the Queen of England!

Hrithik Roshan shared this post last year which is a compilation all all the transformations and they're hard to believe.

Hrithik's chiseled body and sensuous looks sure made our hearts go dhoom dhoom!

Nothing to see here, just Hrithik being all irresistible.

Headscarves and face masks got a whole new definition and life of their own on Hrithik.

I can kill for the look in those eyes.

And we were wondering why he's called the Greek god.

I am not gonna lie: even his goody boy-next-door look is sexy!

Alright, let's face it: Hrithik doesn't look sexy, sexy looks Hrithik.