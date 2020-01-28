On Monday, actor Dia Mirza broke down into tears during a panel discussion on climate change, held at the Jaipur Literature Festival.



With a lump in her throat, Dia emphasised the need for us to feel what we're doing to the environment. She further added:

Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. This is not a performance.

Not only that, when one of the organisers offered her tissues, she gracefully thanked them and said, " Thank you, I don't need paper."

#WATCH Actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at the 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, "Don't hold back from being an empath". (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Netzines, however, were convinced that Dia Mirza's emotional outburst was an 'act'.

Arey itni acting movie me kar leti toh aaj stage pe na karna hota. — The Bong Head (@TheBongHead) January 28, 2020

No chance in Films ...Public Platform is good enough! — 🇮🇳 Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) January 28, 2020

Had you acted with such a passion in the movies you would have been in a better position and not struggling for the limelight like this



Jaise hi Aapne camera ki taraf Dekha 2-3 Baar you were exposed @deespeak — Rajesh Rana🇮🇳 (@rajeshrana222) January 28, 2020

May be her periods are nearing ...harmones issues..we women go thru it.. Would like to know did she meet all those unsung heroes who are helping their bit by planting trees while she travels in luxury vehicles which contribute poison to the climate — Sickular buster (@Awake_Hindu) January 28, 2020

Our own Greta thunberg.. they lack originality 😜 — Sandeep Singh 🇮🇳 (@SANDEEPSINGH106) January 28, 2020

@deespeak if you are so concerned then first thing you ll do is stop using auto mobiles. They are biggest threat to environment.

Can you walk down to Mumbai from Jaipur , can you nautanki aurat? — Its me (@kachori_samosa) January 28, 2020

Own big SUV's, travel by flight to Jaipur, Attend an event primarily for Book & News Paper.....Cry for the environment & Refuse a Tissue - how to become an environmental activist. — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) January 28, 2020

Still a better acting than any of her movies. — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) January 28, 2020

Honestly, the reactions are a bit harsh and assumes crying to be 'unnatural' and expects people to be stone-cold about things they feel passionately about.

Just to put it out there, this is not the first time Dia Mirza has voiced her concerns about climate change. She has been an active advocate for this cause for a very long time.

Not only that, Dia Mirza is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador who was invited as a speaker to the 2019 Climate Summit. As an environmentalist, she has been consistent with her efforts to spread awareness about the ongoing climate emergency.

It's high time that trolls realise that there's nothing wrong with feeling so strongly about something that it makes you cry. Expressing your emotions is not a sign of weakness.

People trolling Dia Mirza need help! Someone getting emotional and talking about saving the world we live in should move u and make u want to do better and not just mock them or call it a publicity stunt! Climate change is real and every little step helps. @deespeak — Scherezade Shroff (@sherryshroff) January 28, 2020

I hope we all can rise above the trolling and actually focus on the real issues Dia Mirza has addressed related to climate change. It's time to see the bigger picture before it's too late.