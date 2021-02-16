Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend, Vaibhav Rekhi and it was truly a sight to behold. In her stunning red saree, she made us fall in love with the colour all over again.

Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4a19ffyz48 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 16, 2021

The six-yards of elegance had a golden border and intricate golden embroidery all over, paired with her nude make-up - it set this gorgeous bride a class apart.

During the wedding ceremony, she added a sheer red organza dupatta on her head and paired it with a traditional golden choker that acted as statement piece.

The actor also wore the traditional green Maharashtrian bangles instead of red ones.

Post the ceremony, the actor stepped out to thank the media and share sweets with them.

In this pandemic, Dia Mirza just gave us realistic yet traditional bride goals!