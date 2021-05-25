If you are a ZNMD fan, and think you know everything there is to know of the film, then perhaps this little detail will surprise you. Apparently, according to Abhay Deol, there was a point during the shooting of the film where Hrithik Roshan sort of jeopardized his co-stars' lives!

In this clip shared on Instagram, Abhay Deol is heard talking about an incident that took place on the sets. He recalls that at the time of the scene wherein Hrithik Roshan AKA Arjun Saluja stops the car to attend a work call on his laptop (yes the Moshi Moshi scene); Hrithik Roshan had left the car running when he stepped out of it.

That too, at the edge of the road! The video shows Hrithik Roshan stepping out, and the car running ahead briefly. As soon as he realised what was happening, he jumped back in to pull the breaks. But what's even funnier is how Farhan Akhtar is seen frantically jumping out of the car, and running away from it, while there is no sign of Abhay Deol. Because, according to Abhay Deol, he had already accepted his fate and thought he was going to die sitting in that car!

The film is still loved by many, and here is how the fans reacted to this hilarious piece of info.

I relate to Abhay Deol so much TBH. Would've been sitting in the car without a clue of what to do!