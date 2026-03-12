Epstein bhai is not leaving the internet radar anytime soon!

An image showing an Iranian missile accompanied by the inscription “In Memory of Epstein Island Victims” created such a stir among users of social media, that made even the redditors go, “Sorry, what? WHAT?”

In essence, the allegation was simple; Iran launched missiles with explicit political writings referring to the deceased Jeffrey Epstein and the scandal of Epstein Island at a time of increased tensions between Iran, the USA and Israel.

If true, this would certainly establish a Middle Eastern Geo-Political conflict to coincide with what has historically been one of the largest scandals in recent memory.

So, was this indeed the case or did the internet simply overreact to a trending image?

Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani, AI ka AI

As the picture continued to circulate on various social media platforms, several individuals claimed to have seen a picture showing an Iranian missile sporting an inscription prior to being launched.

Some comments indicated the inscription had a symbolic implication directed at political and financial leaders in the West that were historically linked to Epstein’s network.

However, many other comments describing differing views of the inscription said that it was indicative of an intentional tactic as part of a strategy to ‘divide’ individuals within the United States and therefore bring more attention towards the larger uses of controversial topics in political discourse within the West.

Regardless of what you may believe, this image fueled explosive fervour and justifiably so bhayi! Ho kya raha hai duniya me?

Utha le re baba.

The Viral Missile Image That Initialized Everything

The picture in question was of what looks to be an Iranian missile ready for launch. The body of the missile contained some Persian writing, which social media users rapidly translated to English that said “In memory of victims of Epstein Island.”

The phrase became an instant hit worldwide. Epstein Island (Little Saint James as it is called in the Caribbean) and all the allegations that Jeffrey Epstein had been trafficking underage girls to very powerful, wealthy, and/or influential persons for their own use, have kept the scandal alive since the time of Epstein’s death in 2019. The ongoing coverage of this issue continues to taint politicians, businesses, and royalty.

With the image of the missile now being used to publicly display that message while the conflict in the Middle East had been escalating rapidly, some people viewed the use of this statement on the missile as more than just coincidence.

Hmm, sussss or what?

Some saw it and said it was a form of psychological warfare committed by the country that launched the missile. Some viewed it as a symbolic accusation.

Other internet users believed that it treated and provided validity to long-held suspicions about whether America and other politically influential individuals had a connection, directly or indirectly, to Epstein.

Seriously, what is up with the universe?

As to why so much speculation has followed the reference to Epstein, part of the reason is that the Epstein scandal has never left the attention or memory of the public for many years.

The speculation surrounding the Epstein reference is due to the fact that the scandal has never really gone away from the public’s mind. Since Epstein’s death, new information related to him and his network of powerful connections has come to light through new cases, new documents, new investigations, etc.

Various court documents, witnesses, and leaked materials have shown that Epstein was connected to numerous key players within the fields of politics, finance, and global power; such documents have repeatedly highlighted former U.S. President Donald Trump as being one of the most prominent of these connections.

Who in the world asked for this “brother from another mother” trope bhaiiii?

Trump and Epstein were reported to be part of the same elite social circles throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, especially in Palm Beach and New York City. Both men have been pictured together at parties, and Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy” who was fond of attractive women in an article for New York Magazine published back in 2002. As time passed, however, Trump distanced himself from Epstein and claimed he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago estate long before Epstein would face criminal charges.

Nevertheless, online discussions of their past associations have continued to swirl around the political landscape and social media communities.

That is part of the reason why the viral missile image caught fire with members of the internet community.

The War Context That Extended The Narrative

The viral photograph came about amidst a period of intense military activity within the context of the Middle East to make the worst possible khichdi of rumours the world can ever taste!

Current Internet reports suggest that on 28 February 2023, the U.S. and Israel began a joint military operation against Iran, and as a result, there have been many retaliatory attacks in the region.

According to reports, Iran has conducted drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and allied targets in retaliation for the attacks on these two countries.

During a war, propaganda and information operations can spread at the same speed as missiles, with images, symbols, and slogans often being used to send messages (often with a psychological effect) to both domestic audiences and competitors on a global level.

Consequently, many people wondered if the reference to Epstein was intentionally designed to provoke outrage or to capture media attention in the Western world. However, after investigators and fact checkers began to analyze the viral photograph, another possibility arose.

Through their digital analysis of the photograph, investigators have uncovered signs that the viral image may not be wholly authentic, surprise surpise?

Seriously, are you surprised? Because we aren’t…

Various fact checking agencies used both artificial intelligence tools and other techniques related to visual analysis to evaluate the viral photograph.

The findings were revealing: while the image of the missile appeared to be authentic, the portion of the image that contains writing about Epstein Island appears to have undergone some degree of technical manipulation.

There was actually another version of this image that circulated as far back as 2024. This second version shows the missile but does not show any text on it.

AI software detection analysis points to an image that was a legitimate image combined with digitally inserted text.

Using one of the most common detection tools, it showed an estimated 77.7% probability that the altered image contains AI-generated or digitally inserted elements.

Put simply, the missile is authentic. However, the Epstein message is likely not.

So yes, this was yet another Internet conspiracy created for some self-entertainment.

The Anatomy of a Viral Conspiracy

The “Epstein missile” story demonstrates just how quickly a single image can be translated into a worldwide narrative in today’s modern information ecosystem.

And also, that desh me creativity aur berozgaari dono ka zabardast competition chal raha hai 👍🏻