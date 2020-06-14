If you're currently in your twenties, we're sure that you grew up watching the legend of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob Square Pants. And 21 years later, we see our favourite childhood sponge taking over the internet by being one of the most meme-able characters. 

But would you believe me if I told you that alongside being the icon that he is, SpongeBob also represented the LGBTQIA+ community? Nope, I'm not kidding. 

Earlier today, Nickelodeon tweeted a post honouring the LGBTQIA community and celebrating pride month.  All of the characters mentioned in this tweet were featured in rainbow hues.

Now Korra from The Legend of Korra is bisexual and actor Michael Cohen is transgender. And SpongeBob featuring right next to them might have confirmed fan theories about our favourite sponge's sexual orientation. 

Yup, you heard that right, a lot of fan theories suggest that SpongeBob might be gay and the cartoon channel might have just unofficially announced his coming out. 

However, Nickelodeon disabled comments on their tweet after their mic drop moment. But we could not be happier!

Netizen's reaction to SpongeBob's unofficial coming out tweet is everything: 

Well, here's to hoping that SpongeBob is celebrating pride month and hosting various pride parades in Bikini Bottom. 