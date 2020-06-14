Earlier today, Nickelodeon tweeted a post honouring the LGBTQIA community and celebrating pride month. All of the characters mentioned in this tweet were featured in rainbow hues.
Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020
(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h
Spongebob is gay 🙌🏻🌈— Roly West (@RolyUnGashaa) June 13, 2020
Yup, you heard that right, a lot of fan theories suggest that SpongeBob might be gay and the cartoon channel might have just unofficially announced his coming out.
However, Nickelodeon disabled comments on their tweet after their mic drop moment. But we could not be happier!
Netizen's reaction to SpongeBob's unofficial coming out tweet is everything:
y’all are shocked spongebob gay? he’s been hinting at it for years 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/QgGcxjmz1Z— Gabby ♈︎ (@gdukesss) June 13, 2020
how are we surprised that spongebob gay when he was literally the og of this pic.twitter.com/K1c1n0rjAd— 💫 (@cconsumetherich) June 13, 2020
THIS PIC HAS ONLY GOTTEN MORE POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/tATy8k0ZXn— capitalism destroyer & god dethroner (@kidlcki) June 13, 2020
my mom when she finds out spongebob is gay/asexual— cloudie @ multifandoming ✨🏳️🌈 (@fluffysmolcloud) June 14, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Nd03sPIsZQ
I watched Spongebob when I was a kid.— James Tulp (@jamestulp) June 14, 2020
Never once did I consider him gay or straight.
Never once did I consider there was anything sexual about him at all.
Why?
Because I was a child, watching a children's show, AND HE'S A SPONGE.
I don’t care if Spongebob is gay, straight, bi, or poly he taught me that “I’m ugly and I’m proud” for that I owe him my life— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) June 13, 2020
Nickelodeon after pressing the tweet button on that spongebob gay post pic.twitter.com/l4fBDExDvn— kia♡ cr: dorohedoro (@PRIMAGIRIS) June 13, 2020
nickelodeon just confirmed that spongebob is gay but we always knew he was a queen #pride pic.twitter.com/NsBjuXrqaW— Bethany Peranio (@bethanyperanio_) June 13, 2020
Well, here's to hoping that SpongeBob is celebrating pride month and hosting various pride parades in Bikini Bottom.