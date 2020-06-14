If you're currently in your twenties, we're sure that you grew up watching the legend of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob Square Pants. And 21 years later, we see our favourite childhood sponge taking over the internet by being one of the most meme-able characters.

But would you believe me if I told you that alongside being the icon that he is, SpongeBob also represented the LGBTQIA+ community? Nope, I'm not kidding.

Earlier today, Nickelodeon tweeted a post honouring the LGBTQIA community and celebrating pride month. All of the characters mentioned in this tweet were featured in rainbow hues.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Now Korra from The Legend of Korra is bisexual and actor Michael Cohen is transgender. And SpongeBob featuring right next to them might have confirmed fan theories about our favourite sponge's sexual orientation.

Spongebob is gay 🙌🏻🌈 — Roly West (@RolyUnGashaa) June 13, 2020

Yup, you heard that right, a lot of fan theories suggest that SpongeBob might be gay and the cartoon channel might have just unofficially announced his coming out.

However, Nickelodeon disabled comments on their tweet after their mic drop moment. But we could not be happier!

Netizen's reaction to SpongeBob's unofficial coming out tweet is everything:

Announcing Spongebob being gay then turning comments off cause it ain’t no debate>>>



Nickelodeon SNAPPED https://t.co/O7grNmjaJA — Drebae💎 (@Drebae_) June 13, 2020

y’all are shocked spongebob gay? he’s been hinting at it for years 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QgGcxjmz1Z — Gabby ♈︎ (@gdukesss) June 13, 2020

Spongebob gay? I mean he literally had a baby with Patrick pic.twitter.com/RMLVUomVsL — Cowboy Bebop (@hoe_vid_19) June 13, 2020

Everyone shocked that nick tweeted out spongebob gay , when this literally was in an episode lmao pic.twitter.com/7X3WH2u4ts — john (@iam_johnw) June 13, 2020

how are we surprised that spongebob gay when he was literally the og of this pic.twitter.com/K1c1n0rjAd — 💫 (@cconsumetherich) June 13, 2020

THIS PIC HAS ONLY GOTTEN MORE POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/tATy8k0ZXn — capitalism destroyer & god dethroner (@kidlcki) June 13, 2020

my mom when she finds out spongebob is gay/asexual

pic.twitter.com/Nd03sPIsZQ — cloudie @ multifandoming ✨🏳️‍🌈 (@fluffysmolcloud) June 14, 2020

I watched Spongebob when I was a kid.



Never once did I consider him gay or straight.



Never once did I consider there was anything sexual about him at all.



Why?



Because I was a child, watching a children's show, AND HE'S A SPONGE. — James Tulp (@jamestulp) June 14, 2020

I don’t care if Spongebob is gay, straight, bi, or poly he taught me that “I’m ugly and I’m proud” for that I owe him my life — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) June 13, 2020

Nickelodeon after pressing the tweet button on that spongebob gay post pic.twitter.com/l4fBDExDvn — kia♡ cr: dorohedoro (@PRIMAGIRIS) June 13, 2020

nickelodeon just confirmed that spongebob is gay but we always knew he was a queen #pride pic.twitter.com/NsBjuXrqaW — Bethany Peranio (@bethanyperanio_) June 13, 2020

Well, here's to hoping that SpongeBob is celebrating pride month and hosting various pride parades in Bikini Bottom.