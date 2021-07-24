All of us remember Swades to be a movie that pushed us to introspect and made us fall in love with our country just a little bit more.
And, why not? Ashutosh Gowariker had done a fine job making this gem of a movie. But recently, a Twitter user pointed out that the movie isn't really that perfect.
In a tweet, he showed that Mohan Bharghav, a project manager at NASA actually made a calculation mistake.
Hw did SRK get to NASA in this film????
He also mentioned that he saw the scene at least 15 times to come to this conclusion.
Saw this scene 15 times to make sure
How could a person who is supposed to be working at NASA while handling complex operations make a mistake like this?
As it turns out, this was not the case at all. A fan schooled the comedian by breaking down the whole calculation for him and highlighting that there's a mistake in the subtitle and not the movie.
He actually added everything and did not just simply multiply it. So, the calculation would be something like-
3 Maths books for ₹17= 221
22 Language books ₹12= 264
Total= 485
Geography books for ₹19= 152
Total= 637
8 notebooks for ₹113
The grand total would be 221+264+152+113 = 750
And, this is what Twitter had to say about it.
Bhai pehle Scene dhyan se dekho
Gyan pelne ki jaldi mei khud bewakufo waali harkatein krne se bacho
The problem here is with the subtitles. He did not multiply 8 x 113. He added the price of 8 notebooks to his previously added score of 113.
Na bhai! See the full video. I remember because I did this jab movie aayi thi tabhi calculation kiya hai wo end mein 637 + 113 (for 8 notebooks) = 750 aesa hai!
Well, numbers never lie.