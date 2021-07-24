All of us remember Swades to be a movie that pushed us to introspect and made us fall in love with our country just a little bit more.

And, why not? Ashutosh Gowariker had done a fine job making this gem of a movie. But recently, a Twitter user pointed out that the movie isn't really that perfect.

In a tweet, he showed that Mohan Bharghav, a project manager at NASA actually made a calculation mistake.

Hw did SRK get to NASA in this film???? pic.twitter.com/Rgai6rojVd — Hustle Minhaj (Rohit) (@rohshah07) July 22, 2021

He also mentioned that he saw the scene at least 15 times to come to this conclusion.

Saw this scene 15 times to make sure — Hustle Minhaj (Rohit) (@rohshah07) July 22, 2021

How could a person who is supposed to be working at NASA while handling complex operations make a mistake like this?

As it turns out, this was not the case at all. A fan schooled the comedian by breaking down the whole calculation for him and highlighting that there's a mistake in the subtitle and not the movie.

How did someone who watched this scene 15 times got this so wrong?



The calculation in the movie:

13 b x 17 = 221

+ 22 b x 12 = 485

+ 8 b x 19 = 637

+ 8nb at 113 = 750

b book

nb notebook



Your subtitles are wrong. SRK got into NASA just fine. https://t.co/zWhhjbNw3n pic.twitter.com/KzBPEJqM5V — Gaurav Sharma (@gshrma_) July 22, 2021

He actually added everything and did not just simply multiply it. So, the calculation would be something like-



3 Maths books for ₹17= 221

22 Language books ₹12= 264

Total= 485



Geography books for ₹19= 152

Total= 637

8 notebooks for ₹113



The grand total would be 221+264+152+113 = 750



And, this is what Twitter had to say about it.

8 nb at 113 meaning 1 notebook cost is 14.125? Aisa cost kaun rakhta hai? — Ada 🇮🇳🏹🚜 (@shriadhar_ada) July 23, 2021

Bhai @rohshah07 pehle Scene dhyan se dekho



Gyan pelne ki jaldi mei khud bewakufo waali harkatein krne se bacho pic.twitter.com/SW2mbAn5IQ — 🇮🇳 A B H I 🇮🇳 (@SRKpePHD) July 23, 2021

The problem here is with the subtitles. He did not multiply 8 x 113. He added the price of 8 notebooks to his previously added score of 113. — Anu (@futurezest) July 22, 2021

Na bhai! See the full video. I remember because I did this jab movie aayi thi tabhi calculation kiya hai wo end mein 637 + 113 (for 8 notebooks) = 750 aesa hai! — Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) July 22, 2021

🤡 Bachpan Mai maths padh leta toh, AJ ye lame joke ni Marta. pic.twitter.com/swSasqoweE — Omî (@OMKapoor__OK) July 23, 2021

Well, numbers never lie.