Venkatesh Prabhu AKA Dhanush, without a doubt is one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema who has not only served his audience with some brilliant movies, but has also aced his as a playback singer.

Erin Moriarty, on the other hand, has become a household name and has been really stealing hearts by acing the role of a righteous and glamorous superhero, Starlight in The Boys.

But while both of these stars are amazing in their own areas of work, you'd wonder, why am I talking about these two in the first place?

Because just last year these two brilliant actors starred in a Hollywood movie called The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir as romantic partners.

Yes! We're not even kidding. This movie, which is based on the novel by Romain Puertolas is about a young fakir from the streets of Mumbai, Aja (Dhanush) who leaves India for France to track down the father he never knew.

But on his journey, he meets a young American girl by the name of Marie (Erin) and instantly falls in love with her.

Even though the movie didn't see much of Dhanush and Erin's on-screen chemistry, who would have thought the girl who can emit blinding lights in our fave superhero show and the guy who sang the famous Kolaveri Di could actually be lovers in a movie?

What a small world!

Watch the trailer of the movie here :