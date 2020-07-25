If you're already done watching Kissing Booth 2 and shipped Elle (Joey King) & Noah's (Jacob Elordi) relationship all along then we have news for you.

Joey and Jacob were a couple in real life and broke up right before shooting Kissing Booth 2.

The adorable reel life couple met in 2017 while shooting the first Kissing Booth movie and started dating almost immediately and posted tons of cute pictures together on Instagram.

However, the two broke up after two years in 2019 and deleted all those adorable pictures. Sigh!

The two of them since then have been open about the struggles of their personal lives being under the scrutiny of the public eye and media. In a recent interview with ET, the two reflected on the same.

In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing. And I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand.

- Joey King

Just even the fact that somebody you don't know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it's got nothing to do with me, you know.

- Jacob Elordi

However, Twitter has been praising both these exes for working together as thorough professionals and coming together to shoot Kissing Booth 2.

I salute Jacob Elordi and Joey King for being so professional. I know it hits different when you're working with your ex but damn they're so good. I can't wait for The Kissing Booth 2!



And watch "Europhia" for clear skin. #TheKissingBooth2 pic.twitter.com/KnLbHTdB0w — Angel Styles (@ZalsosAngel) July 24, 2020

I have to commend Jacob Elordi and Joey King for the professionalism. Its not everyday that you see actors working sith their ex. More like kissing them and getting in to a hot scene. #KissingBooth2 — cashmere (@cashmwere) July 24, 2020

It must’ve been awkward at some point for Jacob & Joey because of their past relationship but whatever,,,,,they did well😭👏🏼 #KissingBooth2 — 𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚊. (@euuunnnnn) July 24, 2020

can u imagine how hard it was for them to film this considering joey and jacob broke up. SJDNFJSNFK — What it do jada boo.... (@adoniiiiiiiiss) July 24, 2020

No matter what their equation is currently, we're hoping to see the both of them in the third instalment of Kissing Booth (if that happens)