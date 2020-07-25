If you're already done watching Kissing Booth 2 and shipped Elle (Joey King) & Noah's (Jacob Elordi) relationship all along then we have news for you.  

Joey and Jacob were a couple in real life and broke up right before shooting Kissing Booth 2.  

break up
Source: US Magazine

The adorable reel life couple met in 2017 while shooting the first Kissing Booth movie and started dating almost immediately and posted tons of cute pictures together on Instagram.   

cute
Source: Seventeen

However, the two broke up after two years in 2019 and deleted all those adorable pictures. Sigh!

The two of them since then have been open about the struggles of their personal lives being under the scrutiny of the public eye and media. In a recent interview with ET, the two reflected on the same. 

In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing. And I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand. 

                    - Joey King

public
Source: Life and Style
Just even the fact that somebody you don't know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it's got nothing to do with me, you know. 

                    - Jacob Elordi

However, Twitter has been praising both these exes for working together as thorough professionals and coming together to shoot Kissing Booth 2. 

No matter what their equation is currently, we're hoping to see the both of them in the third instalment of Kissing Booth (if that happens)     