We've all seen what a great (and often underrated) actor Jimmy Sheirgill is. He's always given the audience fine performances no matter how big or small his part has been.

It's been twenty-five years of us loving him on screen. And, such a big mile-stone calls for an appreciation of all his work up till now. From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Traffic to Tanu Weds Manu and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, the actor has nailed a variety of roles. Though Jimmy Sheirgill is still his humble, hard-working self and admits that he never had the time or privilege to wait around for lead roles.

He says that he took any interesting role that came his way, and since he had no connections in the film industry, he never had the 'luxury,' to wait for big or main roles.

Mera toh iss industry mein koi nahi tha toh mujhe isi tareeke se apna career dikha, ki kahin kuch interesting mila woh kar liya, yeh nahi socha ki main sirf hero hi karunga aur uske baad phir do saal ghar pe baitha reh gaya. Woh sab luxury mere paas nahi thi isliye mujhe woh saare roles choose karne pade jo maine kiye finally

- Jimmy Sheirgill said in his interview with Siddharth Kannan

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Jimmy Sheirgill spoke about how he learned to master his craft and career the way he did. He said that he adapted to the different situations he experienced and also, that he firmly stood by all his choices.

Congratulating the actor on reaching this milestone, keep serving us the great roles you've been doing!