The much-awaited title track of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is finally here. Choreographed by Farah Khan and composed by A R Rahman, this catchy song was filmed in just one shot by the actor. 

This song holds a special place in the heart of every Sushant Singh fan and it sure does justice to his legacy. 

For the title track, we rehearsed the entire day and then finished the shooting in just half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I got home cooked food for him. When I see the song, all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it... and this song is always going to be very special for me. 

                    - Farah Khan told TOI

Twitter is in love with the actor's dance moves and his dazzling smile. 

Watch the full song here:

The film will premier on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.