The much-awaited title track of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is finally here. Choreographed by Farah Khan and composed by A R Rahman, this catchy song was filmed in just one shot by the actor.

This song holds a special place in the heart of every Sushant Singh fan and it sure does justice to his legacy.

For the title track, we rehearsed the entire day and then finished the shooting in just half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house. I got home cooked food for him. When I see the song, all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it... and this song is always going to be very special for me.

- Farah Khan told TOI

Twitter is in love with the actor's dance moves and his dazzling smile.

More than the song, love #SushantSinghRajput in that loveable & quirky look! Not only does he look younger than ever but choreography is fantastic too. @TheFarahKhan has done a commendable job 👏 #DilBechara #DilBecharaTitleTrack https://t.co/64N6tTa5zb — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) July 10, 2020

Dil bechara, friendzone ka maara❤️



A. R rehman sir voice and sushant moves...In love with this song❤️#DilBecharaTitleTrack — Shiefali🌸 (@Shiefali0309) July 10, 2020

Loved a @arrahman song instantly after a long time, #DilBechara #DilBecharaTitleTrack 🤩😍



Looks like a #JaaneTuYaJaaneNa kind of album. Can't wait for other songs. — Cowboy Bebop (@mrdevd) July 10, 2020

Just watched the title track of #DilBechara and had a constant smile on my face because of Sush's vibrant energy and charisma and the goofball he is but by the time the song ended my heart felt heavy and I can't even explain why 🥺❤ miss you :)#SushantSightRajput — pαlαĸ (@wannabecurious9) July 10, 2020

Dil Bechaara's title track was so sweet and soothing that it makes me rewind the song again and again. A. R. Rahman Sir proves himself to be the best music director again. #DilBecharaTitleTrack #DilBechara #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/Oc4iP5kH2j — Shreya (@_shreyashie_) July 10, 2020

woke up to #DilBecharaTitleTrack and i still can't believe the bitter truth. the way he's dancing is so effortless, look at his charm .life is hard 💔 y'all pls stream and make the song as successful as the trailer :)

miss him every moment https://t.co/ki7Mte4lcf — 𝐦. (@Manashi_VD) July 10, 2020

The song is like jitni baar sunoge dheere dheere pyaar hota jayega#DilBechara goose bump de gya but on repeat nhi sunn skte

Pr jb bhi sunoge iss song se pyaar bdhta jayega💗💗 — 🅰️kansh Jain (@_akanshjain_) July 10, 2020

After watching Dil Bechara's title track, I realised I didn't really like it at first. It's not a song to dance to. But it's a very catchy song and something you'd like to listen to. A very AR Rahman esque song — Aabhas (@Risefromthedeat) July 10, 2020

Watch the full song here:

The film will premier on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.