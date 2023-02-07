Remember how Farah Khan likes to include whole cast and crew in the ending sequence after her movie concludes? Yeah! It happened in the likes of Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. We love watching those credits. What a great way to acknowledge the crew who otherwise don’t get enough limelight. Isn’t it?
Just like these movies, Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai also featured crew in the opening credits. Well, the crew posed with their better halves for the sequence and it’s a treat to watch them.
A Twitter user, @ugach_kahitarii, posted the video of the opening credits from the 1997 film. The clip features several couples enjoying their happy moments on a bench as the song, Ek Duje Ke Vaste plays in the background. It includes producer Aditya Chopra with his former wife Payal Chopra and director Yash Chopra with Pamela Chopra. The sequence also showcases Yash Johar and his wife Hiroo Johar, whose son Karan Johar worked as a costume designer for the movie.
“Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) has one of the most beautiful opening credit sequence you’d probably come across…” the Twitter user wrote.
What a wholesome opening credits sequence. Wasn’t it? We totally loved how Yash Chopra hugged his wife Pamela at the end. So cute!