Remember how Farah Khan likes to include whole cast and crew in the ending sequence after her movie concludes? Yeah! It happened in the likes of Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. We love watching those credits. What a great way to acknowledge the crew who otherwise don’t get enough limelight. Isn’t it?

Just like these movies, Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai also featured crew in the opening credits. Well, the crew posed with their better halves for the sequence and it’s a treat to watch them.

ADVERTISEMENT Source: YRF/Twitter

A Twitter user, @ugach_kahitarii, posted the video of the opening credits from the 1997 film. The clip features several couples enjoying their happy moments on a bench as the song, Ek Duje Ke Vaste plays in the background. It includes producer Aditya Chopra with his former wife Payal Chopra and director Yash Chopra with Pamela Chopra. The sequence also showcases Yash Johar and his wife Hiroo Johar, whose son Karan Johar worked as a costume designer for the movie.

“Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) has one of the most beautiful opening credit sequence you’d probably come across…” the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video here:

Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) has one of the most beautiful opening credit sequence you'd probably come across ❤️



It also features the people who have worked on the movie along with their better halves. pic.twitter.com/PemsS339RH — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) February 6, 2023

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:

This was such a beautiful sequence! Love watching this always 😄❤️ https://t.co/OnqromPFpJ — S (@skodithala) February 6, 2023

omg i used to love this opening even as a kid https://t.co/CEZ1aoTBxy — kev (@MadMarx37) February 7, 2023

I was obsessed with this song when it was released, and then when I saw this beautiful edit, I fell in love with love.

So beautiful! ❤ https://t.co/lz1AxzcvzI — Mahi 🦋 (@Titli_hun) February 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Yash Chopra and Yash Johar with their better halfs towards the end 🥹 https://t.co/dJZGBVD2ZD — Yash (@nair_yashnair) February 6, 2023

So cute and wholesome ❤️ https://t.co/yFia1hB4X6 — ريا (@Tzama98) February 6, 2023

Oh yes! This was such a novelty back then #Diltohpagalhai https://t.co/n7hkQ7eOfP — Lakshmy Venkiteswaran (@LakshmyV2) February 7, 2023

I was obsessed with this for so long!! https://t.co/g4L1vYruAM — Maya (@thathappimess) February 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT There was a time Bollywood was creative in it's non creepy way. https://t.co/2WNgulODhB — Foreign Policy expert (@expert_foreign) February 7, 2023

And Indian Matchmaking copied it https://t.co/XqsxltL8m7 — Krishna (@The_Krish_Naa) February 7, 2023

I did not know this https://t.co/gU2qGDpUVa — wildheart 🦋 (@juhilcious) February 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Yash Chopra 🫶 https://t.co/oThae5QKXd — Pankil Sheth (@PankilSheth19) February 6, 2023

Awww (the couples are just ❤️❤️❤️) https://t.co/CQa7r5KMMs — Pistol 5.0 (@payoshnis) February 6, 2023

As a kid, I was moved by these uplifting credits.



Grandpa used the moment to introduce me to 'Metta' meditation- experiencing love through interconnectedness.



Years later, I used this video in Psychology class on Emotional Contagion- contagiousness of positive emotions 💫💞 https://t.co/kVwhti81Oz — Kirti Tarang Pande (@MurmurInGlade) February 7, 2023

What a wholesome opening credits sequence. Wasn’t it? We totally loved how Yash Chopra hugged his wife Pamela at the end. So cute!