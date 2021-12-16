Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's daughter got married recently and the bride looked gorgeous in the pictures. But we found something in them that really caught our eye.

The bride decided to sport her greys by not colouring her hair at her wedding. Of course, some salty people just couldn't handle her awesomeness. It takes great courage and self-confidence to break the social pressure and stereotypes.

More power to Niyati Joshi for being an inspiration to many. Netizens are applauding her choice-

Its Awesome to see that women are slowly breaking all the taboos .. grey hair is a problem now a days because of stress and people start judging you or your age based on pepper and salt .. I love that she did not give damn about it …it’s a good start — Triveni koul (@koul_triveni) December 16, 2021

I've grey hair almost from last 20 years! I too colored my hair 3-4 times only. but since last 6 or more years I never did it again. But we have different rules for girls!! So ek like to banta hai. https://t.co/1xH5zyQjY0 — ankur joshi(અંકુર انکور) (@ankjo) December 15, 2021

That’s actually very courageous of her!! https://t.co/SKSjEqioj3 — Priya Lakar (@PriyaLakar) December 15, 2021

THATS AWESOME! I LOVE THIS THING sm.



Even I have greys which my mom initially tried to cover up but now I just flaunt it proudly, AS ONE SHOULD RIGHTFULLY.



Much love to her❣❣❣ https://t.co/C1GcWK5XXi — smol panda🤏 (@hetvii_shah) December 15, 2021

Grey hairs are beautiful 👌❤️ thank you Niyati for changing our perception!

Congratulations..... wish you a very Happy Married Life. https://t.co/4MRA5CcuCS — Lina Chakraborty - No DM (@LinaChakrabor14) December 15, 2021

She made it look so cool ❤️ https://t.co/zgFkLIKsBL — Bleed PURPLE ⁷💜(rest) (@KokilaModi33) December 15, 2021

Having grey hair myself,

I appreciate this so much 🙌 https://t.co/c21og2CZu0 — Neha (@NehaWrites_) December 15, 2021

Accepting yourself is the biggest win over the societal pressure.#DilipJoshi #TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah https://t.co/XdJbWFTDtL — Avdhesh Singh Negi (@Avineg) December 16, 2021

Fantastic! Proudly Own the greyness 😬 https://t.co/CNOrtlPdaN — Rahul Bajoria (@RahulBajoria_) December 15, 2021

That's what emancipation is all about https://t.co/eFE6HYqhad — Yuletide ready Lee (@the_real_Leemi) December 15, 2021

Just an outstanding example of accepting whom you are. Thank you niyati#niyatijoshi https://t.co/C0IOaApd19 — मनीष कुमार (@horible_silence) December 16, 2021

It's all about being our original self. We shud be comfortable in our own skin without hypocrisy. Kudos to Niyati. https://t.co/Y3X16KptSB — Jayashree Ingle (@ijayashree11) December 16, 2021

Nice do what you want to do ...don't listen anybody....This is your life.



All the best for your new life... — Shweta Kumari (@ShwetaK72845069) December 16, 2021

Its high time to let go of some old dim view mahn, natural grey hair looks fantastic — Amritanshu Banerjee (@rbnrg01) December 16, 2021

She looks lovely with salt n pepper hair. — अमित (@ParadiseLost237) December 15, 2021

Her choice, her body- yes yes yes



Our nose poking- no no no.



☺️ — RahJos10 (@RahJos10) December 15, 2021

Lovely message Niyati.

Many claps !#EmbraceWhoYouAre https://t.co/2TkNy28Sk0 — Nikhat Kaur Kalra ꪶ (@nikhatkalra) December 15, 2021

It's a big thing to love and believe you just the way you are.#DilipJoshi #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #breakthestigma — BALDEV SAINI 🇮🇳 (@baldevinsan1) December 15, 2021

People should read quoted words. Its ok to have grey hair, men or women.Dont get into peer/society pressure of coloring the hair. If you like it, do it, else be what you are.



My customers also ask me why dont you color your hair/beard, but you sell those products in your store. https://t.co/XN3WwWo0Fx — Anil KB 🇮🇳 (@anilbatchu) December 15, 2021

It is high time we just let women do what they want.