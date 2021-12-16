Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's daughter got married recently and the bride looked gorgeous in the pictures. But we found something in them that really caught our eye.
The bride decided to sport her greys by not colouring her hair at her wedding. Of course, some salty people just couldn't handle her awesomeness. It takes great courage and self-confidence to break the social pressure and stereotypes.
More power to Niyati Joshi for being an inspiration to many. Netizens are applauding her choice-
1.
2.
I've grey hair almost from last 20 years! I too colored my hair 3-4 times only. but since last 6 or more years I never did it again. But we have different rules for girls!! So ek like to banta hai. https://t.co/1xH5zyQjY0— ankur joshi(અંકુર انکور) (@ankjo) December 15, 2021
3.
That’s actually very courageous of her!! https://t.co/SKSjEqioj3— Priya Lakar (@PriyaLakar) December 15, 2021
4.
5.
Grey hairs are beautiful 👌❤️ thank you Niyati for changing our perception!— Lina Chakraborty - No DM (@LinaChakrabor14) December 15, 2021
Congratulations..... wish you a very Happy Married Life. https://t.co/4MRA5CcuCS
6.
She made it look so cool ❤️ https://t.co/zgFkLIKsBL— Bleed PURPLE ⁷💜(rest) (@KokilaModi33) December 15, 2021
7.
8.
Accepting yourself is the biggest win over the societal pressure.#DilipJoshi #TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah https://t.co/XdJbWFTDtL— Avdhesh Singh Negi (@Avineg) December 16, 2021
9.
10.
11.
Just an outstanding example of accepting whom you are. Thank you niyati#niyatijoshi https://t.co/C0IOaApd19— मनीष कुमार (@horible_silence) December 16, 2021
12.
It's all about being our original self. We shud be comfortable in our own skin without hypocrisy. Kudos to Niyati. https://t.co/Y3X16KptSB— Jayashree Ingle (@ijayashree11) December 16, 2021
13.
Nice do what you want to do ...don't listen anybody....This is your life.— Shweta Kumari (@ShwetaK72845069) December 16, 2021
All the best for your new life...
14.
Its high time to let go of some old dim view mahn, natural grey hair looks fantastic— Amritanshu Banerjee (@rbnrg01) December 16, 2021
15.
She looks lovely with salt n pepper hair.— अमित (@ParadiseLost237) December 15, 2021
16.
Her choice, her body- yes yes yes— RahJos10 (@RahJos10) December 15, 2021
Our nose poking- no no no.
☺️
17.
Lovely message Niyati.— Nikhat Kaur Kalra ꪶ (@nikhatkalra) December 15, 2021
Many claps !#EmbraceWhoYouAre https://t.co/2TkNy28Sk0
18.
It's a big thing to love and believe you just the way you are.#DilipJoshi #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #breakthestigma— BALDEV SAINI 🇮🇳 (@baldevinsan1) December 15, 2021
19.
People should read quoted words. Its ok to have grey hair, men or women.Dont get into peer/society pressure of coloring the hair. If you like it, do it, else be what you are.— Anil KB 🇮🇳 (@anilbatchu) December 15, 2021
My customers also ask me why dont you color your hair/beard, but you sell those products in your store. https://t.co/XN3WwWo0Fx
It is high time we just let women do what they want.