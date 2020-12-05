Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has now joined the farmers' protest at Delhi's Singhu border. In a video that's going viral on social media, he can be seen sitting among the farmers.
Finally diljit reached Singhu Border to support the farmers sitting from last 10 days and to protest against the #FarmBills2020. He reached directly from America. #Farmers #FarmerProtest @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/18FfLO0qT5— Harsimran Singh ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ (@harsimrans307) December 5, 2020
Diljit also shared a picture on Twitter from the protest.
Baba Ang Sang Sahai Hove 🙏🏾#FarmersPortest pic.twitter.com/dds8csaLlP— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 5, 2020
WATCH: I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I also want to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us: @diljitdosanjh at Singhu border #DiljeetDosanjh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/R24vEc2Du5— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 5, 2020
And, with regards to his recent war of words with Kangana Ranaut he said:
There is always something happening on social media and words often get twisted. But I beg the media to please show how we are all gathered here and are protesting peacefully. Please show your solidarity with the farmers.
People on social media lauded him for joining the protest.
Love you for standing for farmers. Real hero. Respect. G.O.A.T— Farmers R God (@vivek84280587) December 5, 2020
🙏🙏🙏🙏G.O.A.T for a reason.#FarmersProtest2020 #8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द #FarmersProtest2020 #FarmersProtest2020 https://t.co/t158hykQvz— Amandeep Kaur (@Amandee73409985) December 5, 2020
gud job bro https://t.co/dsOQ47Kf3O— Amandeep (@Amandee63809491) December 5, 2020
Baba chardi kala rakhu 🙏🏻🙏🏻Thank you brother for supporting farmers 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zspBCyVReK— caliboy08 (@caliboy081) December 5, 2020
Paji Recpect 🙏 Love You 😍 https://t.co/3PxB3l6B1d— Gobinder Singh Bhangu (@GobinderBhangu) December 5, 2020
Respect @diljitdosanjh ♥️🙏🏻 #Standwithfarmerschallenge #RESPECT #farmersprorest https://t.co/T0pRNViVcU— Jyoti Kaur (@jyotikaur28) December 5, 2020
Waheguru ji.— kiranbir kaur (@kiranbi90737323) December 5, 2020
Hi is really-our Singh is king...We all are proud of u @diljitdosanjh sir .. #farmerprorest #8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #FarmersProtestDelhi #istandwithfarmerschallenge https://t.co/g5otOTZjgV
Dil Jeet liya ji !!#BornToShine https://t.co/6yBPz00TBF— abhishek asim singh ☭ (@abhisheksinqh) December 5, 2020
The Punjab and the Punjabi's ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #StandForFarmersChallenge https://t.co/gk20HjgiAE— arshpreet kaur (@designerarsh) December 5, 2020
Farmers have been protesting over the three controversial bills that were passed in the parliament, this year.