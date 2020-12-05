Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has now joined the farmers' protest at Delhi's Singhu border. In a video that's going viral on social media, he can be seen sitting among the farmers.

Finally diljit reached Singhu Border to support the farmers sitting from last 10 days and to protest against the #FarmBills2020. He reached directly from America. #Farmers #FarmerProtest @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/18FfLO0qT5 — Harsimran Singh ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ (@harsimrans307) December 5, 2020

Diljit also shared a picture on Twitter from the protest.

He addressed the crowd and appealed to the government to comply with the farmers' demands.

WATCH: I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I also want to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us: @diljitdosanjh at Singhu border #DiljeetDosanjh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/R24vEc2Du5 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 5, 2020

And, with regards to his recent war of words with Kangana Ranaut he said:

There is always something happening on social media and words often get twisted. But I beg the media to please show how we are all gathered here and are protesting peacefully. Please show your solidarity with the farmers.

People on social media lauded him for joining the protest.

Love you for standing for farmers. Real hero. Respect. G.O.A.T — Farmers R God (@vivek84280587) December 5, 2020

Baba chardi kala rakhu 🙏🏻🙏🏻Thank you brother for supporting farmers 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zspBCyVReK — caliboy08 (@caliboy081) December 5, 2020

Paji Recpect 🙏 Love You 😍 https://t.co/3PxB3l6B1d — Gobinder Singh Bhangu (@GobinderBhangu) December 5, 2020

Farmers have been protesting over the three controversial bills that were passed in the parliament, this year.