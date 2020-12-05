Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has now joined the farmers' protest at Delhi's Singhu border. In a video that's going viral on social media, he can be seen sitting among the farmers. 

Diljit also shared a picture on Twitter from the protest. 

He addressed the crowd and appealed to the government to comply with the farmers' demands. 

And, with regards to his recent war of words with Kangana Ranaut he said:

There is always something happening on social media and words often get twisted. But I beg the media to please show how we are all gathered here and are protesting peacefully. Please show your solidarity with the farmers. 

People on social media lauded him for joining the protest. 

Farmers have been protesting over the three controversial bills that were passed in the parliament, this year. 