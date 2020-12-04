Unless you have been living under a rock, you know what is happening between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter. It is simply unmissable. The two have gotten into a feud that, for a change, is giving people something to cherish.

It's the fact that someone is finally talking to the bully Kangana Ranaut, how she deserves to be talked to. However, those of us who have been following Diljit, know that he has always been the king of comebacks.

Tainu Koi Ni Samjha Riha .. Turda Bann.. https://t.co/fZjOTPqtsk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 1, 2020

He is delightfully savage, witty and has never shied away from taking a strong stand. So, we decided to compile some of his best responses on the internet. Read on.

1. His responses to Kangana have been giving life to the entire internet, for it is the first time a celebrity has stood their ground against her so strongly.

It all started after Kangana shared a picture of a woman from the farmers' protests and called her Bilkis Bano, the face of Shaheen Bagh protests. In something expected of Kangana now, her tweet was extremely distasteful, and this did not go down well with Diljit.

He responded to her by tweeting:

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Not the one to keep quiet, Kangana steeped even lower than before and called Diljit 'Karan Johar ke paltu'.

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Following which, a war of words started between the two and Diljit can safely be declared the winner of that.

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?



Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey



Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA...

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie?



Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊



Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA



2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..



Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..



SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..



Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..



PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..👍 https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Gal Kehdi Ho Rahi aa Eh Ja Kidar Nu Rahi aa ..?



Dimagh theek aa Tera?



Gallan Na Ghumaa.. Sidha Jawab de.. Jo bhonki an Tu sadian maava Lai..



Aa Ke Gal Kari Sadian Maavan Naal Jina Nu Tu 100 Rs Di Dasdi c .. Sari HEROINE Giri Kadh Den gian.. https://t.co/K6V1SjuAi6 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA Aa JAA...



Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez...



Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c..



Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja..



Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA ..



Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi’an Naal Ni Chalna https://t.co/EmfatISrrk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..?



Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ?



Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE🙏🏾



Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne



Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal.. https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

2. But even before this, Diljit was very particular about not taking shit from trolls when it comes to farmers' protests.

This one time a person responded to his Instagram post by writing, "Apni anpad soch nu loko na ladwao. 10 padhke singer banjande ho fir loka nu bevkoof banaude ho. Sara desh bil de naal hai (sic)".

And Diljit had the perfect response for the guy.

Bill de spelling tainu aundi ni. Pata tainu swaah hoga.

3. When he appeared on Koffee With Karan and owned the show with his humility, wit, and sense of humour. Seriously, that episode was one of talk show's best-ever.

4. When he gave the perfect clap-back to the troll who asked him to wish people on Hindu festivals.

Diljit had wished his fans a happy Prakash Utsav, when a person commented, "Kabhi hindu festival ki bhi badhai de diya kr joode wale". To this Diljit responded by saying that he respects all religions equally.

Sharm Hee kar la.. Likhan Ton Phelan.. Jee Tan Ni Karda Tere warga nu Jawab Den nu..



Har Dharm Da Satkaar Karde an Asi ..🙏🏾 https://t.co/q03eQLD6HS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 19, 2020

5. A person once asked Diljit to star opposite girls who have beautiful legs. To this, Diljit nicely said asked him to change his mentality and that a woman can wear whatever she wants. Meaning, she is not obligated to show her legs to anyone.

The other guy deleted his tweet soon.

😏 21 Century aa Bugge .. Soch badlo.. Jida Jo Jee Karda Oh Pa Sakda .. https://t.co/81UoJKyAW5 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 7, 2020

6. During one of his concerts, a fan asked him to sing a 'sad song'. Diljit being Diljit hilariously told him that he is very happy, so there will be no sad songs.

Sad song? Why sad song? No. I am not sad today, I am very happy. Tonight is my last show. I am very happy ... no sad song.

7. Keeping up with the pop culture trends, he has this hilarious response to the person who asked him if he played PUBG.

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI 😎🦾 https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

8. When he chose to stand up to people saying nasty stuff about him because of his stand on farmers' protests. He said that he is not a celebrity, he is one of Punjab's own.

Nahi Parwah Ni Kar riha par eh Lok Sochde ne Ke Celebrity aa..Kush v Bol deo .. Par Gal eh aa ke mai celebrity Nahi .. Pinda’an wala Hee an .. Baki ena lokan Da Agenda hor v ho sakda.. Rab Jaanda 👍 https://t.co/61grtJZ34b — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 30, 2020

He's called 'The GOAT' for a reason.