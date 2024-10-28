Diljit Dosanjh finally kicked off the Indian chapter of his DIL-LUMINATI Tour on October 26 and 27, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. The concert has been the talk of the town since the Punjabi superstar announced the dates on his socials, leaving the fans electrified. After great struggle, fans who managed to get the tickets were pumped up, but sadly, had an unexpected experience.
The attendees shared their experiences on social media, both positive and negative, but majorly raising concerns about the management. While they truly loved the vibe of their favorite singer, the logistical issues largely impacted the show. They had to wait almost an hour while ads streamed in overcrowded and unhygienic settings. There were also tweets about the poor facility of redeeming the balance in the ‘concert card’, leaving the fans worried about the leftover money.
An X user, Siddharth, shared his disappointment on the platform, explaining how the concert wasn’t the experience he had hoped for. He stated, “Even after paying so much, we were left waiting endlessly. The gates didn’t open till 5:30 PM, and then the concert didn’t start until 8 PM.” He also shared how poor the safety arrangements were, as a girl passed out and no one from the management was around to help her. There was ‘absolute chaos’ at the food & beverage counter, and a fight broke out between the management and the crowd, leading to the beverage counters being shut down. Even after buying tickets for 15k for the Gold Pit, he could barely see the star performer.
However, the user re-affirmed his love for Diljit, stating his performance was great, but poor organization made the whole event not worth the price tag. Other users also shared their experiences slamming the concert organizers and calling the show an ‘unmitigated disaster’.
On the other side, users also shared their love for the G.O.A.T singer and his thrilling performance. They described it as pure magic and a memory for a lifetime.
The singer-turned-actor is set to perform in 10 major cities across India, with his next show in Jaipur on November 3rd, 2024, followed by Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.