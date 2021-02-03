Recently, international singer and actress Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest, and ended up winning over Twitterati, and by the looks of it, also singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Because Diljit just released his latest song, titled RiRi (Rihanna), where he is all praises for the international icon.

Written by Raj Ranjodh, with music by Intense, the song is clearly an ode to Rihanna. And while there are enough guesses (most of them accurate, we believe) about what prompted the new number, no one can deny that Diljit paaji got mad timing!

Diljit actually made a song on Rihanna 😂😂😭😭 https://t.co/0XzG5hz121 — 🦁 (@sidsanafann) February 3, 2021

Okay! Diljit Dosanjh released song to appreciate Rihanna. 😳👑 — aafs. (@itizwoatitiz) February 3, 2021

Omg. Diljit is buying Patiala suits and Jhanjharan for Rihanna in the lyrics. I am dying.@somyalakhani @sastarabbi https://t.co/YX32v0Yzx9 — Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 (@pub_neat) February 3, 2021

DID DILJIT JUST WRITE AND RELEASE A SONG ABOUT RIHANNA IN 16 HOURS😭😭😭 — dilpreet ☬ (@dilpreetjudge) February 3, 2021

DILJIT RELEASED A SONG ON RIHANNA 😭😭 — French fries (@notsohappysoul) February 3, 2021

Diljit has dedicated song to @rihanna . Bai eni fast service @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/cpO8F5YCIa — Nitish Bassi (@NitishBassi) February 3, 2021

THE ABSOLUTE GOAT. Diljit Paaji comes out with a song for Rihanna within hours. Damn❤️🤣🤣🐐 https://t.co/VG83LNLRXw — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion_Sub) February 3, 2021

IM NOT OKAY... DILJIT JUST RELEASED A SONG ABOUT @rihanna @diljitdosanjh. IM LITERALLY CRYING AHHHHHH. #RIRI — Jassraj Saab (@jassrajsaab) February 3, 2021

Diljit and Rihanna collaborating when 😘🤲 — Jendall Kenner (@whothisbitchh) February 3, 2021

Damn, son. @diljitdosanjh has a song out for Rihanna already!



As they say in Punjabi... kaint! 🔥https://t.co/a9aa4yMx6x — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) February 3, 2021

diljit really said he wanna buy rihanna patiala suit and jhanjhar damn it😭😂 — Sidika (@bigsadonly) February 3, 2021

Diljit song come on @rihanna .... Diljit is on the fire.... pic.twitter.com/efWyktuCk9 — 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐯 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 🌾 (@SanjeevThind2) February 3, 2021

Now that's my latest jam!