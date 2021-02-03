Recently, international singer and actress Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest, and ended up winning over Twitterati, and by the looks of it, also singer Diljit Dosanjh.
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
Because Diljit just released his latest song, titled RiRi (Rihanna), where he is all praises for the international icon.
Written by Raj Ranjodh, with music by Intense, the song is clearly an ode to Rihanna. And while there are enough guesses (most of them accurate, we believe) about what prompted the new number, no one can deny that Diljit paaji got mad timing!
Now that's my latest jam!