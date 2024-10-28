Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour was already heating up Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but one heartwarming moment stole the show. While most fans packed into the stadium to vibe with Hass Hass, a little girl, unable to attend, stood on her balcony with the best view she could get.

In a now-viral video, she can be heard adorably calling out to “Diljit uncle,” asking him to “sing louder” so she could catch the show. Talk about FOMO on another level!

But the story doesn’t end there. The clip eventually reached Diljit, who reposted it on his Instagram story with a promise that melted hearts across the internet. “Beta, come! I have tickets for you and your family,” he wrote, making fans fall in love with him all over again. Because, if anyone knows how to keep it real, it’s Diljit.

And he didn’t just show love to his tiny fanbase! At the concert, he paused to talk about his love for Punjabi and how it shaped his identity. “My mother spoke to me in Punjabi from the day I was born… that’s the language I connect with the most,” he shared in a clip that’s now making waves. And as he put it perfectly: “Punjabi Dilli agaye oyee!”

When he’s not winning hearts on stage, Diljit’s making waves in Bollywood too—his latest role in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila only proves that this man does it all.