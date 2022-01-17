Only A True Diljit Dosanjh Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

If you've been 'vibing' to Diljit Dosanjh's songs for years now, think he is truly the G.O.A.T, and are a fan of his songs, movies, and cooking videos (a true fan would know), then it's time to put your love and knowledge of him to test, and prove your fandom:

1. How did Diljit start his singing career? via DNA India He was discovered while writing Punjabi lyrics for songs in Hindi movies. By performing Kirtan at local gurdwaras. As a backup singer in Canada's local clubs. He started as an actor first, and then became a singer.

2. From the following, pick the song that Diljit and Badshah collaborated on? via YouTube Proper Patola Angreji beat Wakhra Swag Chandigarh Mein

3. Diljit has shared, multiple times, that he is a fan of one of the Jenner siblings. Who is she? via iDiva Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Umm...

4. Which of the following is not a title of one of Diljit's songs? via Free Press Journal Vibe Lover Glorious Gallan Billo Rani

5. What's the name of Diljit Dosanjh's NGO foundation? via HT Jeet Foundation Saanjh Foundation For Change What NGO?

6. Dosanjh entered the Social 50 chart by Billboard, joining the likes of BTS, Justin Bieber, etc., after the release of one of his albums. What was the album? via TOI Moon Child Era International Villager G.O.A.T He's never been part of the Social 50 chart.

7. What was the name of Diljit's debut film? via IMDb Udta Punjab Jatt & Juliet The Lion of Punjab Honsla Rakh

8. How many siblings does Dosanjh have? 1 2 3 None. He's an only child.