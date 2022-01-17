Only A True Diljit Dosanjh Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

If you've been 'vibing' to Diljit Dosanjh's songs for years now, think he is truly the G.O.A.T, and are a fan of his songs, movies, and cooking videos (a true fan would know), then it's time to put your love and knowledge of him to test, and prove your fandom:
1. How did Diljit start his singing career?
via DNA India
2. From the following, pick the song that Diljit and Badshah collaborated on?
via YouTube
3. Diljit has shared, multiple times, that he is a fan of one of the Jenner siblings. Who is she?
via iDiva
4. Which of the following is not a title of one of Diljit's songs?
5. What's the name of Diljit Dosanjh's NGO foundation?
via HT
6. Dosanjh entered the Social 50 chart by Billboard, joining the likes of BTS, Justin Bieber, etc., after the release of one of his albums. What was the album?
via TOI
7. What was the name of Diljit's debut film?
via IMDb
8. How many siblings does Dosanjh have?
9. Diljit dedicated a song to an international singer. Who's the singer?
via YouTube
