The lockdown has given everyone enough free time to venture into new skill sets. One such celebrity who is taking advantage of his time off is Diljit Dosanjh. 

The singer and actor has taken to Instagram to cook some desi recipes, with the most hilarious commentary.

From constantly thanking MDH for their masalas, cribbing about the namak being over to making jokes about being a quarantine master chef, Diljit has found a way to keep his fans entertained. 

Here is a video of the actor. making soybean in true Diljit fashion:

In his latest video, the actor decided to make bhindi do pyaza and the results will have you rolling on the floor laughing. 

Twitter is loving his kitchen chronicles, including chef Sanjeev Kapoor's mother, who was caught watching his Insta stories. 

This actor is keeping the mood light even in these stressful times. And his recipes aren't that bad either!