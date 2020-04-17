The lockdown has given everyone enough free time to venture into new skill sets. One such celebrity who is taking advantage of his time off is Diljit Dosanjh.

The singer and actor has taken to Instagram to cook some desi recipes, with the most hilarious commentary.

From constantly thanking MDH for their masalas, cribbing about the namak being over to making jokes about being a quarantine master chef, Diljit has found a way to keep his fans entertained.

Here is a video of the actor. making soybean in true Diljit fashion:

In his latest video, the actor decided to make bhindi do pyaza and the results will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

Twitter is loving his kitchen chronicles, including chef Sanjeev Kapoor's mother, who was caught watching his Insta stories.

OMG The REAL MASTER CHEF HIMSELF 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾



Sir Meri Taraf Se Mummy ji Ko Baut Baut Pyar and GHUTT GHUTT Ke Hugian .. Aur SIR Aap Toh Guru Ji Oh Hum Log Toh Lockdown Chef Hain 👻



REGARDS 🙏🏾🙏🏾



P.S - Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lene Aunga 🙏🏾 https://t.co/OdFaXNZvcP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

AIN ... KAAM Toh Pro Hota Ja Raha Hai 👻 https://t.co/OLIH5pHHtK — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Aa jao aa jao 🥄 https://t.co/QWBnT7X9Ig — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Hahaha 😂 Thx Bhaji 🙏🏾 Bas Kalolan Hee an 👻 https://t.co/D7vp0zEsR1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

This actor is keeping the mood light even in these stressful times. And his recipes aren't that bad either!