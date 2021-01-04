A few days ago, alleged reports of the Income Tax department launching an investigation about actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh had gone viral.

India's Income Tax Dep't has launched a probe into Punjabi label company Speed Records and singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing funds from the UK to sustain the ongoing farmer agitation.



A formal complaint was filed by @LegalLro on 27 December.#FarmerProtests pic.twitter.com/4wO6mfwNq9 — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) January 2, 2021

According to these reports Dosanjh's Punjabi record label company, Speed Records had been on the Income Tax department's radar.

However, earlier today, the Punjabi artist took to Twitter to share a 'Certificate of Appreciation' from the Ministry of Finance.

Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE



“In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION”



Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda..



✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bSCHcN8yzQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Dosanjh also responded to those who he thought were spreading fake news about him on the internet.

Sara Din Vehle Twitter Te Bethe False News Banaun Nu..



Banda Apne Kam Ch Busy Hunda..

Ena Nu Mauka Mil Janda Kahanian Banaun Da..



Fikar Na Kareya Karo.. Baba Sab Dekhda..



Jo Jehda Kar Da Kari Jaan Deo..



Ena Vechareya Da Kam Hee eh aa .. Eh V Ki Karn.. 👍 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

In another tweet, Diljit said: 'The circumstances are such that I now have to give proof of my Indian citizenship. Don't spread hate'.

Jee Tan Ni C Karda Par Ah Lao..



Aj Haalat Eh Ban Gaye aa Ke Apne Aap Nu BHARAT DA NAGRIK HON DA V SABOOT DENA PEY RIHA ..



Eni Hate Eni Nafarat Na Failao Buggey..



Havaa Ch Teer ni Chalaide.. Edar Odar Vajj Jande Hunde aa 😎 pic.twitter.com/zeD6BOxbF8 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Twitter has been abuzz with hashtags like #StandWithDiljit since the 'reports' of this I-T investigation went viral.

Really??? An investigation on Diljit Dosanjh?? Why not investigate @narendramodi Ambani and Adani?? #FarmersDealTotalRepeal https://t.co/vnuGRLsfmJ — Joty Mangat (@JotesMaGotes) January 4, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh investigation?? Instead of probing the likes of the Ambani’s and Adani’s, who are taking from the needy. The Indian Government decides to go after those helping the less fortunate. #StandWithDiljit #Farmers #NoFarmersNoFood https://t.co/vQtHoDiMOp — Parminder Singh (@parmindersingh) January 4, 2021

Matlab itna predictable aur blatantly dictatorial koi kaise ho sakta hai!! Koi sharm-lihaaj nahin chhodi inhone..will backfire..#FarmersProtest #FarmerBill2020 #DiljitDosanjh https://t.co/62ExVXUb9j — Ananya Chitransh | ਅਨਨਿਆ ਚਿਤਰਾਂਸ਼ (@chitranshananya) January 3, 2021

These are just fear tactics which are being used to scare the celebrities supporting Farmer protests. He will come out clean if the investigation gets done properly. https://t.co/YTVJqi7UCq — Balkirat Singh (@BALKI_Singh55) January 3, 2021

Reports of Income Tax probing @diljitdosanjh only show that donating money to farmers is viewed as a crime and taking money through anonymous bonds from dodgy corporates is the gold standard of honesty. #NewIndia — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 4, 2021

Not always!



Speak for Adani-Ambani, wear a BJP scarf or wave ABVP flags and even Canadian citizens are hailed as patriotic!



But people who speak up for Farmers or their livelihood are "anti-national"!



Waah re Modi Maya!https://t.co/aHyCyLBMPr pic.twitter.com/iP9xQmtCGU — Dharmaa Sankar 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@dharmaasankar) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Diljit has been quite vocal in his support of the farmers protesting in the national capital. During his visits to the sites of these protests, he had urged the media to support the farmers by showing their peaceful protests.