There are many reasons to love Diljit Dosanjh, whether it is because of his work as a musician, and artist or because of how outspoken he has been about his beliefs about human rights like how the farmers in our country are treated. OR simply because of how humble, relaxed and compassionate his presence is. And it seems his recent concert in Vancouver has only added to the long list of reasons.

Credit: Vogue

On 28th April, Sunday, the singer performed at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, kicking off his Dil-Luminati tour. But such is the allure of Diljit Dosanjh’s music that the show was sold-out and apparently,  the concert collected a spectacular crowd of over 54,000 people, which made this concert the biggest Punjabi concert to have taken place outside of India.

Credit: Indian Express

Apart from this, the fact that Dosanjh interacted with a kid during the concert has further won people’s hearts.

Credit: India Today

Here are a few reactions people have had to this momentous performance by the singer:

Other stops for the tour include Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Tuesday, May 28 and Newark’s Prudential Center on Thursday, May 30. If only we could attend.