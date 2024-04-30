There are many reasons to love Diljit Dosanjh, whether it is because of his work as a musician, and artist or because of how outspoken he has been about his beliefs about human rights like how the farmers in our country are treated. OR simply because of how humble, relaxed and compassionate his presence is. And it seems his recent concert in Vancouver has only added to the long list of reasons.
On 28th April, Sunday, the singer performed at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, kicking off his Dil-Luminati tour. But such is the allure of Diljit Dosanjh’s music that the show was sold-out and apparently, the concert collected a spectacular crowd of over 54,000 people, which made this concert the biggest Punjabi concert to have taken place outside of India.
Apart from this, the fact that Dosanjh interacted with a kid during the concert has further won people’s hearts.
Here are a few reactions people have had to this momentous performance by the singer:
Diljit you was phenomenal. I never enjoyed so much. I never saw such energy. Music is something & who else knows better than you.— Tijendar Singh (@TijendarS) April 28, 2024
You are an inspiration for the generations coming. #diljitdosanjh #diluminati @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/oVi9iJ0KVr
Absolutely historic night for the culture!! 55,000 ppl in BC Place for the biggest Punjabi Concert …— Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat (@saintlion) April 28, 2024
We dreamt of moments like this @diljitdosanjh #diluminati #vancouver pic.twitter.com/kjjgXmjy20
THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME! 🐐#diljitdosanjh #case #bcplace #DILUMINATI #historyismade pic.twitter.com/qUrDpeX3L9— Aman Manhas-Singh (@mz_aman) April 28, 2024
#DiljitDosanjh Brings Mini Fan On Stage At Last Nights Show In Vancouver— 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) April 28, 2024
Mini Fan In Chaadra Kurta…
❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/8gbcpCC8Yx
#diljitdosanjh on fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KCiK4tLw2R— "Movie Keeda Diaries : Cinematic Obsession" (@altamash4u) April 28, 2024
Born to create historyyyy🙌🏻— Gurleen (@__gurleeenn__) April 29, 2024
GREATEST OF ALL TIME FOR A REASON #diljitdosanjhpic.twitter.com/UvUWxeDBgo
this picture has my heart 🤍🖤#DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/zjT450uOAE— Noor Fatima✨💚🇵🇰 (@fatima_n00r1) April 29, 2024
Has anyone ever seen @bcplace look like this before?! I’m so grateful to be a part of this amazing history-making celebration for @diljitdosanjh tonight! #diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/jXM53CGwy8— Aman Manhas-Singh (@mz_aman) April 28, 2024
I’m having #DiljitDosanjh fever 😭— K k k Kiran (@kkkKiran0) April 28, 2024
I can’t believe what i witnessed yesterday!! 🥹@diljitdosanjh
The G.O.A.T of Punjabi music!! 🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/L3AOY0gjMa
God bless you Diljit Dosanjh Makes History, Becomes the First Punjabi Singer to Perform at Vancouver Stadium❤️❤️— Komal (@kmlpaulkmlx) April 29, 2024
.#DiljitDosanjh #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/Wf4n8cKvVc
I really proud of you sir keep going 👏🏻 @diljitdosanjh #diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/09AyavMfFa— prabhleenkaur (@Diljitd_fanlove) April 29, 2024
Other stops for the tour include Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Tuesday, May 28 and Newark’s Prudential Center on Thursday, May 30. If only we could attend.