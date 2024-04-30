There are many reasons to love Diljit Dosanjh, whether it is because of his work as a musician, and artist or because of how outspoken he has been about his beliefs about human rights like how the farmers in our country are treated. OR simply because of how humble, relaxed and compassionate his presence is. And it seems his recent concert in Vancouver has only added to the long list of reasons.

Credit: Vogue

On 28th April, Sunday, the singer performed at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, kicking off his Dil-Luminati tour. But such is the allure of Diljit Dosanjh’s music that the show was sold-out and apparently, the concert collected a spectacular crowd of over 54,000 people, which made this concert the biggest Punjabi concert to have taken place outside of India.

Credit: Indian Express

Apart from this, the fact that Dosanjh interacted with a kid during the concert has further won people’s hearts.

Credit: India Today

Here are a few reactions people have had to this momentous performance by the singer:

Diljit you was phenomenal. I never enjoyed so much. I never saw such energy. Music is something & who else knows better than you.

You are an inspiration for the generations coming. #diljitdosanjh #diluminati @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/oVi9iJ0KVr — Tijendar Singh (@TijendarS) April 28, 2024

Absolutely historic night for the culture!! 55,000 ppl in BC Place for the biggest Punjabi Concert …

We dreamt of moments like this @diljitdosanjh #diluminati #vancouver pic.twitter.com/kjjgXmjy20 — Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat (@saintlion) April 28, 2024

#DiljitDosanjh Brings Mini Fan On Stage At Last Nights Show In Vancouver



Mini Fan In Chaadra Kurta…



❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/8gbcpCC8Yx — 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) April 28, 2024

Born to create historyyyy🙌🏻

GREATEST OF ALL TIME FOR A REASON #diljitdosanjhpic.twitter.com/UvUWxeDBgo — Gurleen (@__gurleeenn__) April 29, 2024

Has anyone ever seen @bcplace look like this before?! I’m so grateful to be a part of this amazing history-making celebration for @diljitdosanjh tonight! #diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/jXM53CGwy8 — Aman Manhas-Singh (@mz_aman) April 28, 2024

I’m having #DiljitDosanjh fever 😭

I can’t believe what i witnessed yesterday!! 🥹@diljitdosanjh



The G.O.A.T of Punjabi music!! 🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/L3AOY0gjMa — K k k Kiran (@kkkKiran0) April 28, 2024

God bless you Diljit Dosanjh Makes History, Becomes the First Punjabi Singer to Perform at Vancouver Stadium❤️❤️

.#DiljitDosanjh #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/Wf4n8cKvVc — Komal (@kmlpaulkmlx) April 29, 2024

Other stops for the tour include Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Tuesday, May 28 and Newark’s Prudential Center on Thursday, May 30. If only we could attend.