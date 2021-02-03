Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that global music icon Rihanna tweeted yesterday, asking people why enough number of them are not talking about the farmers' protests currently happening in India.

This was obviously a big deal and her tweet started trending on Twitter very soon. Now, as you can imagine, she was subjected to a lot of trolling, and disturbing comments were made on her left, right and centre.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

However, there were also many who came out in her support, and one of them was Diljit Dosanjh, who released a song titled Riri today.

This did not go down well with Kangana Ranaut. The actor put allegations on people she chooses to call 'libru', saying that dissent against farm laws is planned.

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Not one to stay silent, Diljit replied to her, saying that he can totally make a song in half an hour.

2 Rupees 😂 Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi..



Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an..



HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna .. https://t.co/jWOIOkoRoE — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

After which, Kangana went on her Khalistan rant and Diljit just kept telling her not to bore him.

Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani... https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Ley Koi Tukk Banndi aa Teri ...



Na Koi Ser Na Pair ..



Rab Ni Banida Hunda.. Main Nahi Karne Dungi 😂



Tu Kon an Yaar... Dhakke Naal Hee aa Vadh Di an.. Ja Yaar ..



Teri Koi Gal Ni Kar RIHA .. https://t.co/MX4hwmKZPS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Teri Canada gang kuch bhi kar payegi ... Khalistan sirf tum logon ke dimaag ka jo empty space hai uska naam rahega, hum iss desh ke tukde nahin hone denge, karlo jitne chahe dangge aur strikes #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/sXkXMRMtxl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Oh Tera Kalli Da Ni Haiga DESH ...



Ki Ho Geya Tainu ...?



Kiney Bulekha Pa Ta Tainu ... ?



DESH SAREYA DA BHAI...



Hosh KAR Hosh ...



INDIA SADA V AA BHAI... 🇮🇳✊🏽



TU JA YAAR.. BORE NA KAR ... https://t.co/FyBkcM2h87 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai, please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether https://t.co/toq3j4lPxD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Asi Bhai BHARAT DE NAAL AN.. 🇮🇳



Jo V Koi Galat Kar RIHA oh Gov. look Out Karugi.. Oh Ona Da Kam An..



Tu Te Mai Thodo decide Kara Ge ..



Mai Dekheya Tu Gilla Peen Pa Leni an Gal Da .. Teri Gal Mukdi ni..



Ja Yaar.. Baut Bore Kardi an Tu.. https://t.co/MpxWF50fdx — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai, this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye... Jai Hind https://t.co/Zby730IOoP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, KRK also had an input to give.

The war of words starts again.