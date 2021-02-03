Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that global music icon Rihanna tweeted yesterday, asking people why enough number of them are not talking about the farmers' protests currently happening in India. 

This was obviously a big deal and her tweet started trending on Twitter very soon. Now, as you can imagine, she was subjected to a lot of trolling, and disturbing comments were made on her left, right and centre.

However, there were also many who came out in her support, and one of them was Diljit Dosanjh, who released a song titled Riri today. 

This did not go down well with Kangana Ranaut. The actor put allegations on people she chooses to call 'libru', saying that dissent against farm laws is planned.

Not one to stay silent, Diljit replied to her, saying that he can totally make a song in half an hour.

After which, Kangana went on her Khalistan rant and Diljit just kept telling her not to bore him.

Meanwhile, KRK also had an input to give.

The war of words starts again.