Diljit Dosanjh's fans have been waiting for his most recent project Honsla Rakh for a while now. And finally, the trailer for the film is here.

This Punjabi rom-com seems to be showing Diljit playing the role of a single dad who, initially, tries his hardest to evade the custody of his newborn while divorcing his wife (Shehnaaz Gill).

Fast forward a couple of years, he falls for another woman (Sonam Bajwa). But his first wife makes a sudden comeback just as the couple starts warming up to one another.

The cast looks good, and so does Diljit Dosanjh as a single dad. You can watch the trailer here.

The film is all set to release on the 15th of October. Are you excited?