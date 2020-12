Recently, as photos of the farmers' protests in Delhi went viral on social media, actor Kangana Ranaut made a distasteful remark about an old female farmer on her way to the protest.

In her tweet, which has since then been deleted, she compared a photo of an old female farmer with a photo of Bilkis Bano, the 'dadi' from the Shaheen Bagh protests who was on Time Magazine's List of 100 Most Influential People in 2020. Kangana tweeted that this 'dadi' was available for hire as a protestor for '₹100'.

However, the photos are actually of different women. The old farmer is apparently Mahinder Kaur, who even called out Kangana Ranaut for tweeting such disparaging remarks about her. Additionally, it has never been proved that Bilkis Bano is a protestor 'for-hire', as Kangana so easily claimed.

Consequently, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been quite vocal in his support for the farmers, shared Mahinder Kaur's video on Twitter and slammed actor Kangana Ranaut for her now-deleted tweet.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Kangana responded by calling Diljit 'Karan Johar ka paltu', among other things, and soon the two were involved in a Twitter war.

सुनो गिद्दों मेरी ख़ामोशी को मेरी कमज़ोरी मत समझना, मैं सब देख रही हूँ किस किस तरह से तुम झूठ बोलकर मासूमों को भड़का रहे हो और उनको इस्तेमाल कर रहे हो, जब शाहीन बाग़ की तरह इन धरनों का रहस्य खुलेगा तो मैं एक शानदार स्पीच लिखूँगी और तुम लोगों का मुँह कला करूँगी- बब्बरशेरनी pic.twitter.com/mYx5mmLkEE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?



Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey



Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA...

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie?



Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊



Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA



2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..



Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..



SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..



Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..



PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..👍 https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Gal Kehdi Ho Rahi aa Eh Ja Kidar Nu Rahi aa ..?



Dimagh theek aa Tera?



Gallan Na Ghumaa.. Sidha Jawab de.. Jo bhonki an Tu sadian maava Lai..



Aa Ke Gal Kari Sadian Maavan Naal Jina Nu Tu 100 Rs Di Dasdi c .. Sari HEROINE Giri Kadh Den gian.. https://t.co/K6V1SjuAi6 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA Aa JAA...



Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez...



Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c..



Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja..



Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA ..



Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi’an Naal Ni Chalna https://t.co/EmfatISrrk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..?



Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ?



Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE🙏🏾



Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne



Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal.. https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Consequently, Diljit and Kangana trended on Twitter with people commenting on the whole issue:

Welcome to another day of Kangana Vs Common Sense 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 3, 2020

I love @diljitdosanjh because he’s saying what everyone’s been feeling for like a year now. Real GOAT. — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) December 3, 2020

Calling it now only: Kangana will block Diljit — Andre Borges (@borges) December 3, 2020

Diljit : you disrespected our mothers by calling them 100₹ women



Kangana : Tu Karan Johar ki chaat le



the argument : pic.twitter.com/dYyxl5hrTr — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 3, 2020

me waiting for diljit’s next jaw-dropping response to kangana’s trash responses like : pic.twitter.com/D917sWCLCN — jas 🤍✨ (@_jazz21) December 3, 2020

How do you spell STUPID in your country?



K A N G A N A — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) December 3, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh taking Kangana to task is the best thing I’ve seen on twitter for a very long time. 😂👌🏻✌🏻@diljitdosanjh: Dheley Di Akal Ni Tainu — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) December 3, 2020

कुछ लोगों पे न गुस्सा आता न तरस न हंसी

Any emotion on her is a sheer waste of time & energy ...

What a wasted creature ! #kangana — Aarti (@aartic02) December 3, 2020

I don't think Rangoli ever handled Kangana's account. It was always Kangana.



Earth can't have two stupids of this caliber at one time. — Narundar Parody (@NarundarM) December 3, 2020

Translation:



Do they appear to you as one who will incite violence?

Every word you say is like that, what do you want?

They are like God for us

Did nobody teach you any etiquette of speaking?

Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those who are elder to you https://t.co/3vOMV1Gwn9 — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) December 3, 2020

diljit is the definition of grace and humanity. someone who takes responsibility for being part of a culture. someone with the guts and spine to do what is right and take a stand! — 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 🌾 (@cherrypieecake) December 3, 2020

King diljit showing k*ngu her place is one of the best things I came across today pic.twitter.com/PNaMa5RaoZ — ً (@Prdtbot) December 3, 2020

Diljit hunny I only understand 90% of what you saying but I 100% agree — egg (@ydayifup) December 3, 2020

Kangana is so talented that she can bring Karan's name into every conversation. Diljit was talking on the topic of farmers protest but she brought Karan's name into it because she know this way she can get support from her anti-nepotism warriors.#DiljitDosanjh — Jot Dhaliwal (@JotSlays) December 3, 2020

I just want to say that I have been a huge Diljit fan even before his Twitter battles. Not only is he a fabulous singer, dancer, and actor, man’s got heart too. True star! — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) December 3, 2020

This is what Diljit did to Kangana in his tweets: pic.twitter.com/hCnaxoPwjR — IG: BrownJunction (@BrownJunction) December 3, 2020

i don't understand what diljit dosanjh be saying but he's so right ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dex0slLJhj — certified fatty (@ratlovwrmain) December 3, 2020

#DiljitDosanjh Vs #KanganaRanaut



Diljit-5

Kangana-0



We are all behaving like those school kids jinke saamne ladai hoti hai aur wo excitement mein dekhte rehte hain🤭😄 — Sayema (@_sayema) December 3, 2020

Kangana, the feminist icon, refusing to believe Bilkis Dadi can have a voice without someone “prompting” her.



Real shero, this one is 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9uugTyk5PA — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) December 3, 2020

As of now, a lawyer from Punjab has served a legal notice to Kangana for her tweets on the farmer's protest.