Guess which teen-crush of yours is back now, with a glow up that nobody expected? Dino Morea. Yes, the Musu Musu Haasi man is breathtaking now and we just want to stare at his Instagram all day long.

The actor's latest Instagram pictures, of him sporting a gorgeous Greek god akin beard, sun-kissed and basking in nature, has us feeling all kinds of feels.

Dino Morea is a magnificent beast and nobody can fight me on it.

Look at these thirst traps!

Dino Morea being gorgeous again is proof that things are getting back into order.

BRB, need to lay down after that.