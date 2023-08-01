For the longest time, people who watched Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (and didn’t), associated the show with Disha Vakani. Or well, Daya. Understandably, her disappearance from the show left too many people disappointed. The actress took a maternity break in 2017, and she has not appeared on the show, since.

In order to keep the plot intact, without bringing in a new actress, the makers used different storylines to explain the character’s absence. Of course, this didn’t help with fans who liked the character and specifically the actress in that role. On the other hand, a number of other actors also left the show due to incidents of misdemeanor and abuse – which raised too many questions.

Now, according to reports, Disha Vakani is making a comeback after all this while. In a recent announcement, celebrating fifteen years of TMKOC, Asit Modi shared that the actress will be back soon. He added that people constantly ask this question about the character’s absence on the show, and he never had a definite answer.

“In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” Asit Kumarr Modi

The ‘when’ is yet to be answered, but it’s still good news for some fans.