If you were a teenager growing up in India during the early 2000s, let me ask you something. Which channel did you tune into when you were too old to watch cartoons and too young to dive into soap operas?

With various coming-of-age series like Hannah Montana, That's So Raven and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Disney channel was the real deal for every 90's kids when we were growing up.

When nothing was going right and everything was a mess, (thanks to puberty and all those hormones) I felt like Disney shows understood all teenage blues.

Would you believe me if I told you that most of these shows are back with Disney+ launching on Hotstar? Nope, I'm not messing with you.

So yesterday, in the middle of the night I started scrolling through Disney+. I was looking for something light-hearted to watch (to relax my coronavirus anxiety) when I bumped into almost every show and cartoon from my childhood. And obviously I couldn't keep calm.

Starting from Kim Possible to Lizzie McGuire, it had EVERYTHING. I felt like someone had taken me back in time, when I'd return from school and just switch on the T.V and sit in front of Disney channel (before even changing my uniform).

Looking at all these shows that are now available on Hotstar, I felt like I was getting a part of my childhood back. I'd never have to wonder about my quarantine watchlist, again.

And OMG, I found 4 seasons of Phineas and Ferb on Disney+. Did you know they invented new stuff every day during their summer vacations for 4 seasons? And here I am a grown-up, who can't even pick up new hobbies to kill time during a 21-day-lockdown.

And who got us hooked to the habit of binge-watching DIY videos for fun, way before it was cool? It was the presenter of Art Attack!

And I have no shame in admitting that I watched Kim Possible kickass like a boss woman even when I was too old to watch cartoons.



I can't believe I'll actually see the Sprouse brothers sharing the same screen, again!

Whoever is old enough to remember the Adventures of Winnie The Pooh, you're literally the coolest.

And before we had Drogon in GoT, our favourite was Jake Long, the American Dragon!

We sure as hell will miss our favourite actors with their neon, sparkly wands drawing the mickey mouse outline between shows!

Well, now that I have all the time in the world to watch these classic Disney shows during the lockdown, I feel like this is the adult summer vacation we weren't prepared for.