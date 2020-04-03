In a time when we're all eager for new content, Disney has finally launched its streaming service Disney+ in India. *cue The Lion King theme song*

The launch of the streaming platform in India is under the name Disney+ Hotstar. Every existing Hotstar user will now have access to a variety of Disney original content. From That's So Raven, Timon & Pumba to Pixar films, Marvel movies, Star Wars universe and even National Geographic shows.

Today onwards, there are three tiers of subscriptions available - Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and a basic ad-supported free tier.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP earlier cost Rs 365 a year and will now be available for Rs 399 a year. With this subscription, you can watch films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and popular Disney movies like The Lion King and Frozen II, apart from the existing Hotstar VIP content.

The Hotstar Premium subscription, which used to cost Rs 999 a year, is now available for Rs 1,499 a year. In addition to everything streaming for Disney+ Hotstar VIP users, you will also get additional 29 critically acclaimed Disney+ Originals shows. And latest TV shows from HBO, Fox and Showtime.

If you have an existing Hotstar plan, then that will give you access to the content available for your subscription till it ends. However, anyone renewing their subscription plan will have to pay the current rates.

In an interesting new feature, parents will now be able to activate a kids-safe mode for age-appropriate content.

We're excited to dive into a new universe of content!