With the trailer of Cruella, Disney seems to be taking us on the highway to hell, literally. Because this origin story appears more sinister than anything Disney's shown us before.

Starring Emma Stone in the lead role of the villain who is equally stylish and sinister, Cruella takes a peek into what turned De Vil into such a ruthless, heartless entrepreneur. (She wanted to make a coat out of puppies. There is no other way to describe her).

From the time when she didn't sport the infamous black and white hairstyle to the people who first stood against her vision of the world, Cruella definitely looks like one hell of an origin story.

Especially when Emma Stone is serving us peak villain goals!

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases in May 2021.