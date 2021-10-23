Diwali is round the corner. It's that time of the year again when we'll be shopping our hearts out and it goes without saying that we'll buy decorative items for our homes.

Manu Bhaker, the young Indian olympian, has urged people to buy from local vendors while buying diyas herself. She shared a picture on Twitter too.

Netizens are supporting her and praising her efforts towards uplifting the economic condition of local vendors.

This is such a heartwarming and important message at the time of festivals and we hope to learn.