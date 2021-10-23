Diwali is round the corner. It's that time of the year again when we'll be shopping our hearts out and it goes without saying that we'll buy decorative items for our homes.

Manu Bhaker, the young Indian olympian, has urged people to buy from local vendors while buying diyas herself. She shared a picture on Twitter too.

दीपावली की ख़रीददारी!!! #Diwali is around. Buy from people who in return can celebrate their festival. Go local. आप भी !! pic.twitter.com/Fr2t0eMAn1 — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) October 23, 2021

Netizens are supporting her and praising her efforts towards uplifting the economic condition of local vendors.

So kind of u👍

From the last two years of pandemic these people are running their family anyhow that we cant even feel and buying items from them will really help them financially.Hope this diwali they will also celebrate with their family.#GoVocalforLocal#MadeInIndia#Diwali — Nishant Tiwari🇮🇳 (@Nishant42397787) October 23, 2021

Add one more thing with this #Avoid_use_of_plastic_bags , whenever we are going for shopping, take cloth or jute bag with you, so that we can reduce the use of plastic too — Devang Jain 🇮🇳 (@dev_thakkar23) October 23, 2021

An important message, buy from local artisans first, fancy and expensive lights may bring smile on your face, but festivals are about sharing happiness, so make this festival happier for others too. https://t.co/vQ8CKVaMLY — ABHISHEK, 아비섹 (@AVIRAL96) October 23, 2021

Skip boutique malls and big box retailers go local buy local https://t.co/yO49iFe45p — VideshiWithDesiHeart🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@rudhruletap) October 23, 2021

it is nice to be nice https://t.co/pf1fFqWRHY — MrOgre (@mrogre_official) October 23, 2021

This is such a heartwarming and important message at the time of festivals and we hope to learn.