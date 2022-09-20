The trailer for Doctor G is out and it already seems like the trademark ‘Ayushmann Khurrana comedy’ that tickles the funny bone and also leaves us with something to think about. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chadha and Rakul Preet Singh is yet another sweet and salty story from the makers of Badhaai Ho and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

From the looks of the trailer, the films revolves around Uday Gupta, a medical student and his struggles in Gynaecology as a male doctor. The medical campus comedy-drama also seems to tackle with misinformation and taboos around sexual health.

As usual, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha have a presence that looks unforgettable just from the trailer. Sheeba Chadha is at her quirkiest, and Shefali Shah as Dr. Nandini is medical teacher and doctor turned mentor for Ayushmann’s character.

While Uday juggles between wanting to to specialise in Orthopaedic, he’s stuck in Gynaecology and his antics to desperately leave the space. His conflict is, that women aren’t comfortable with a male doctor, and it all comes down to losing the ‘male-touch’. Of course, there’s a lot to look forward too, but the film’s cast is the cherry on top of the cake.

Watch the trailer here:

Doctor G will release in theatres on 14th October.

All images are screenshots from the trailer, unless specified otherwise.