For those who haven't watched Spider-Man: No Way Home or did watch but never waited till the credits stopped rolling, the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally here.

While Marvel has continued to protect the secrecy of the film by not giving away anything significant, we still get a basic idea of what is to come.

We know after messing up reality in No Way Home, Dr Strange goes to Wanda for help.

For the uninitiated, who don't watch Marvel shows, Wanda seems to have unlocked her potential as the Scarlet Witch, making her one of the most powerful creatures in the multiverse.

That said, we still have no idea what her motivations going into this film are and just how powerful she is. We only know that this is supposed to be a horror film and knowing what Wanda is capable of, it will be!

Again, if you haven't watched What If on Disney+Hotstar, you probably aren't aware of the evil Dr Strange, who had become Sorcerer Supreme in his universe. And him arriving into ours is definitely not a good sign for anyone involved.

You can watch the trailer here:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on the 6th of May, 2022.