Today marks the release of the much-awaited Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in theatres. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the Supreme Sorcerer and it is a sequel to his first Marvel adventure, Doctor Strange. It has taken place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Safe to say, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is a 'universal' crush now that fans have watched the first day's first show! Here's what Twitter has to say about the much-anticipated film of 2022!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is everything that I hoped it would be. It's so very Sam Raimi - in the best way possible. This is a horror movie - but it is also a superhero movie. My girl Elizabeth Olsen crushes every scene. I sobbed & cheered. #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/wTVhbQHANq — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 6, 2022

anyways hands down to elizabeth olsen’s magnificent performance as wanda maximoff and the scarlett witch in #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/OJfL4CEPng — máx saw MoM *spoilers alert* (@mxzwel) May 4, 2022

Also, this is Elizabeth Olsen's best performance yet. From her brutal, violent role to a caring mother and to a vulnerable, devastated witch. She put on an acting masterclass from start to finish. Give her all the awards SHE DESERVES!!! #MultiverseOfMadness #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/hEcQpEf7f2 — jarviss ᱬ saw MoM! (@jrvsscarlet) May 4, 2022

#MultiverseofMadness

Dr Strange vs Sinister Strange is one of the most creative fights a cbm has ever done. pic.twitter.com/Giq8nSksNB — chris🍂 mom spoilers (@chrisdadeviant) May 5, 2022

#MultiverseOfMadness is Wanda’s movie. The way Thanos stole the show in Infinity War, Wanda does it in this one. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 5, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 was soooooooooooo good!!! I seriously can’t get enough of Wanda Maximoff 😩😩🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 9/10 #DoctorStrange2 #MultiverseOfMadness — Justin Phillips (@jusplays88) May 6, 2022

#DoctorStrange2 has its issues, like many other Marvel movies, but it is one of the better ones, and Sam Raimi deserves a lot of the credit for that. #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/jroUzD4tnm — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was great! Idk why some people said it wasn't. There was definitely a couple of stupid moments, but even with them it was a great movie. Not too many cameos and it was definitely going for a more horror style. 9/10#DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/iU5oKDjbQn — Yogy (@Yogy255) May 6, 2022

#DrStrangeMultiverseOfMadness is a Marvel-horror fever dream in the best possible way. It is delightfully unhinged and chaotic with all the madness we were promised. The surprise appearances and twists and turns had the audience roaring. Must-see on the big screen immediately! pic.twitter.com/oGiFn4Q0iN — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) May 3, 2022

Just watched #MultiverseOfMadness and it’s a Sam Raimi film through and through. It features some of the most brutal and violent moments we’ve seen in the MCU. The darker elements are blended with silly humor and snippets of horror. It’s a BLAST. #DoctorStrange #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/JFScZyahOQ — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) May 3, 2022

#Doctorstrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FULL-ON SPECTACLE. Sam Raimi weaves an exhilarating story creating a visual experience like no other. Benedict elevates Strange to another level & Elizabeth Olsen delivers a powerful performance thats truly horrifying #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/Zc4lrlbeeY — AJ - The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) May 3, 2022

It gives me goosebumps that ppl are now giving Elizabeth Olsen the Respect she deserves 👏 and how Scarlet Witch has been a revelation in Marvel's project 👌🔥 #ScarletWitch #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/UBYdBFuwsZ — SoLA (@Gerrard098) May 4, 2022

#Doctorstrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FULL-ON SPECTACLE. Sam Raimi weaves an exhilarating story creating a visual experience like no other. Benedict elevates Strange to another level & Elizabeth Olsen delivers a powerful performance thats truly horrifying #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/Zc4lrlbeeY — AJ - The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) May 3, 2022

Just seen Doctor Strange and that movie was crazy. I'd definitely say it's the MCUS first horror film. It's a must see!#MultiverseOfMadness — Straight Outta Marvel Podcast (@KEVIN27WRLD) May 6, 2022

By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo pic.twitter.com/R5Ybhnd4rl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness was a comic book fever dream. This is by far the Best Directed MCU film. Sam Raimi awed me with his incredible style and visual flare. The action set pieces blew me away & Elizabeth Olsen's #ScarlettWitch was a force to be reckon with. pic.twitter.com/PrbmnwNeeo — Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) May 3, 2022

Marvel continues to amaze me with the journey of the MCU #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness — Jeremy Paggao (@jcpaggao) May 6, 2022

#DoctorStrange is totally madcap and insane. It’s 100% a Sam Raimi movie (which is very much appreciated), easily the scariest MCU entry thus far. Go in knowing as little as possible. Your journey to the multiverse will be much more enjoyable. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/YgbMhi1k3e — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 3, 2022

Welp! Marvel fans finally got their horror movie. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness is a dark & wildly imaginative creation from the twisted and brilliant mind of Sam Raimi. Dug the hell out of it. Study up on your comic book knowledge...Superhero fans will lose their faces! pic.twitter.com/TkwwInCz4W — Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) May 3, 2022

So when are you booking those tickets?