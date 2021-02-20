Chris Evans' best friend is his furry doggo, Dodger who the world has come to love. Constantly sharing pictures of their adorable friendship, we're high-key obsessed with how cute they are!

Chris would do anything to make his roomie happy and so he decided to give him a little surprise after Dodger's hip replacement surgery.

Chris sewed up a nasty tear in Dodger's favourite stuffed lion, to make him feel better after his surgery and we officially couldn't fall deeper in love with him!

Is Chris the best dog dad ever? Definitely! Nobody does it better than Captain America.





All images are from Instagram.