The Citizenship Amendment Act has divided the nation, with people constantly questioning its impact on Indian citizens. And even the Hindi film industry appears to be divided on the Citizenship Act.

While film personalities like Anurag Kashyap, Varun Grover, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others have come out in support of anti-CAA protests, actors Juhi Chawla and Dilip Tahil lent their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In an event organized by the BJP at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Juhi Chawla spoke about how PM Modi has constantly worked for the nation without taking a single leave in 5 years.

Aap mein se kaun hain jisne pichle 5 saal mein ek bhi chhuti nahi li? Ek bhi din aapne nahin kaha, ki 'aaj main office nahin jaunga'. Inn hazaaron logon mein se kaun hain? Ek hain - (Crowd chants Modi) - wahi."

She further added that it is easier to break things--while referring to buses being burnt--but it is more difficult to keep things united.

In a press conference conducted later, she also stated that instead of constantly questioning the government, one should focus on their own actions and/or inaction.

"Why we need to waste time and resources protesting CAA?Why we never question ourselves?"



Her speech was circulated on social media and #JuhiChawla started trending on Twitter. Apart from Juhi Chawla, celebrities like Shaan, Ranvir Shorey, and others have also come out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.