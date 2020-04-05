The lockdown around the world has forced us to stay indoors in our homes. And for most of us, it means being quarantined with our family, for better or for worse.

It's quite the same in the case of actor Ryan Reynolds, who revealed in a latest interview that the actor is in the Reynolds bunker with his wife, actor Blake Lively, their three daughters and his mother-in-law.

In a typically hilarious heart-to-heart virtual interview with late night host Stephen Colbert, Ryan also went to talk about how his mother-in-law is actually emergency food, even though she doesn't know it yet.

Quarantined with 5 women? Stephen was quick to ask if he missed masculine company.

I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise. So it’s fine.

- Ryan Reynolds

So how is he passing his time with the daughters?

I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls' stuff. I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one when they came out that chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day... so that’s what I do.

- Ryan Reynolds

Due to the quarantine, a lot of parents are homeschooling their kids, for Ryan Reynolds that involves a 'quarantini.'

We’re trying to make this an educational experience but I’m mostly drinking.

- Ryan Reynolds

Watch the full interview here:

Ryan also focused on how important it is for people to stay safe in these times and that we're going to get through it. P.S. He also hinted at getting a haircut by Blake Lively soon, so you know what to look forward to.