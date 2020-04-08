The release of the fourth part of Netflix's Money Heist has left fans eagerly awaiting a part 5. Especially after that intense cliffhanger.

There is light at the end of the tunnel because a fifth and a sixth season have been confirmed!

According to ABC Spain, even though Netflix hasn't yet confirmed the upcoming parts, the makers already have. However, good things come to those who wait. Which is why viewers should expect at least a 18-month gap till the next part, according to reports.

So Money Heist fans will have to wait till December 2021 to catch the next season.