The Indian government has decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in the country. And this includes one of the most popular video sharing apps out there, TikTok. But this isn't the end of your favourite creators who you loved to follow on the app!

Here are other places where you can catch your favourite Indian TikTok stars:

1. Krutika - themermaidscales

Her make-up inspirations and hilarious little TikToks aren't going anywhere because she is quite active on Instagram.





2. Avneet Kaur - avneetkaur_13

This actress is still quite active on social media and even updates her YouTube regularly, so you won't miss her content.





3. Awez Darbar - awezdarbar

You can catch Awez's original choreography videos on YouTube and his hilarious little snippet clips on Instagram.





4. 𝗡agma 𝗠irajkar - nagmaa

This make-up and fashion influencer posts regular inspiration on her Instagram as well as her YouTube account.





5. Jannat Zubair Rahmani - jannat_zubair29

This actress posts her TikTok videos on Instagram regularly and even creates beauty content on YouTube.





6. Riyaz Aly - riyaz.14

With over 8.3M followers on Instagram, Riyaz shares all his TikTok content on his Instagram.





7. Yuvraj Singh - babajackson

This amazing dancer and winner of the show Entertainer No. 1 continues to update his fans and followers on Instagram.





8. Priyanka Kandwal - Madhubala

This Madhubala of TikTok will continue to entertain with her dramatic clips on Instagram, despite the banning of TikTok.





9. Manjul Khattar - manjullll

This actor and TikTok star posts regularly on his Instagram and YouTube so you can be sure you won't miss any of his content.





10. Aashika Bhatia - aashikabhatia

This actor and dancer has over 4.2M followers on Instagram and continues to interact regularly with her followers on the platform.





11. Chicken-Leg-Piece - ulhaskamathe

The TikTok star who rose to fame with his catch phrase 'Chicken leg piece' posts all his videos on Instagram and even shoots some with his daughter.





12. Sakshi Shivdasani - Sakshii

Sakshi shares all her funny little videos on Instagram and even talks about social causes that matter, so it's a win-win situation really.





13. Rahul Rai - therealrahulrai

This California based actor has even reassured his Indian fans that he will continue to post all his content on Instagram so they don't miss him.





14. Taneesha Mirwani - the taneeshow

This 18-year-old will continue to bless us with her sassy content on Instagram and IGTV.





15. Disha Madan - disha.madan

This beauty blogger and content creator has two other platforms where she posts. You can find her Vlogs on YouTube and funny little skits on Instagram.





16. Nisha Guragain - nishaguragain

This TikTok star has been a part of various Punjabi music videos and has a following of 2.2M on Instagram.





17. Vishal Pandey

With over 1.9M followers on Instagram, Vishal sure keeps his fans entertained by posting all his TikToks on the app.





18. Sameeksha Sud - sameeksha_sud

This TikTok star turned actor continues to create content for her 2.6M followers on Instagram.





19. Garima Chaurasia - gima_ashi

Garima's popularity isn't limited to just TikTok, she posts regularly on Instagram and has also been a part of music videos.





Who is your favourite TikTok star?