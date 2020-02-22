Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's latest film on a gay romance, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been making waves around the globe. So much so that it even caught the attention of US President Donald Trump. He retweeted an article about the movie by human rights activist, Peter Tatchell saying "Great!"

This tweet comes prior to his visit to India with First Lady Melania on Monday in Ahmedabad. While half of Twitter is applauding the president for his support towards the LGBTQ community, the other half thinks this was a faux pas. Because the president has in the past been quite open about his anti-LGBTQ agendas.

Don’t you dare pretend to support gay people you piece of shit! — OUR STUPID REACTIONS (@STUPIDREACTIONS) February 21, 2020

Under #Trump, #LGBTQ progress is being reversed in plain sight. Here are 31 examples of the freedoms we have lost since Trump came to power.#OneVoice1 #OneVoice1LGBTQhttps://t.co/HR33KCvKH0 — James Finn (@jfinn6511) February 21, 2020

Oh I’m sure this one word moronic tweet will totally erase your DECADES of bigotry as well as your bizarre embrace of fundamental Christianity who relentlessly persecute the LGBTQ+ community 🙄 — Brian Zook 🌊🌊🌊🦅🏈! (@anches) February 21, 2020

Since being elected, Trump has withdrawn the federal protections that Obama had put in place for transgender students in public schools. In the past, he has also tweeted that he would reinstate the ban on the LGBTQ community in the military.