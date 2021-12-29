Director Adam McKay's latest outing Don't Look Up warns the world about a comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as the two scientists who discovered the planet-killer comet want to save the world. This Netflix movie is a refreshing take on climate change that gives you the right side of the truth.

We also have Ishaan Khatter as Raghav Manavalan, an internet activist who condemns the US government.

Here's what our janta had to say about Don't Look Up.

If you don’t watch the movie don’t look up, you’re missing out. It’s on Netflix — Tommy (@Operativx) December 29, 2021

i liked don't look up just as a movie it's basically 2012 but better, message was super obvious and preachy and no one's gonna say "wow this movie finally convinced me climate change is real" but i was entertained. ppl calling it bad are hating hard lmao — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) December 29, 2021

I know this is the wrong takeaway, but the end of Don't Look Up made me jealous that our current apocalypse lacks the swiftness and equality of a giant comet. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 28, 2021

'don't look up' is an eye-opening satirical drama that makes me scared about the state of affairs we're living in rn. Apparently, we have 10 years till we can actually do something to tackle climate change. After that, there's no coming back. — R (@maraasimm) December 29, 2021

Every time a new name came up in the oepning credits of Don't Look Up I lost my mind. Tf are Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Ariana fucking Grande, Timothee Calamari, CATE BLANCHETTE AND MERYL STREEP DOING IN ONE FUCKING MOVIE — «Jinx» || America's #1 Brat (@kuvirasboytoy) December 29, 2021

I cannot recommend #DontLookUp enough. So many outstanding messages all in one movie. Please do yourself a favor and watch it now — rock enthusiast🏔 (@schubiedoo24) December 29, 2021

I enjoyed #DontLookUp , I know it is satire but a lot of truth behind it as well. — Ryan Mullins (@Marvelous32) December 29, 2021

Well I liked #DontLookUp, though I hope everyone forgets it because it shares some ideas w my new play, great minds I guess, but really how is everyone NOT writing about imminent planet death? — ooojonasooo (@ojonasoppeno) December 29, 2021

#DontLookUp was a cool movie, haven’t seen anything like it in awhile



Refreshing, funny, great lead roles.



8.2/10 — Flamthony Mackie (@FlammyMarciano) December 29, 2021

#DontLookUp was a great movie, really hope people get the message of the movie and actually do shit to help the planet. — Billy Chocolate (@CocoToastMix) December 29, 2021

Don’t Look Up accurately reflects the politics, media coverage, & collective stupidity of the past few years. Loved it!#DontLookUp https://t.co/9TXlMWX9H9 — Matt Owsley (@matthew_owsley) December 29, 2021

Just watched #DontLookUp. It is funny, sad and really shows how the bumbling oligarchy is working to take everything from everyone. It also shows that we can’t fix this. PS: the comet is a slightly faster and more dramatic stand-in for climate change. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/8MpfNjJlQp — Bad River 🏴 (@RedneDab) December 29, 2021

Peter Isherwell character played by Mark Rylance is the ultimate combo of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook & Elon Musk. He represented their ignorance, deception and psychological disorder in a fantastic manner.#DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/BXKlJKfajJ — Eslam wazery (@islamwazery) December 29, 2021

Watched #DontLookUp last night…it was an interesting look at the behaviour of the politicians and media vs the scientists, but I wish they hadn’t tried to make it a parody as it wasn’t funny enough to land it as such. Shame as the cast were great. @netflix — Elliott 🏡 is Working From Home (@elliott_bunker) December 29, 2021

What really strikes me about #DontLookUp is that its random interspersed clips reminds the audience of just how precious and beautiful this planet is, in contrast to the system of capital that doesn't care about saving it.



"We really did have everything, didn't we?" — Grumpy Koala (@AGrumpyKoala) December 29, 2021

#DontLookUp did an amazing job portraying today’s society. it is funny, infuriating, and scary. the government will really let us all die like that — aya (@ajspaulson) December 29, 2021

The movie #DontLookUp is a summary of what is wrong with our media and our political leadership and our society — Mayank (@iammayanksriva) December 29, 2021

