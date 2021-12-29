Director Adam McKay's latest outing Don't Look Up warns the world about a comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as the two scientists who discovered the planet-killer comet want to save the world. This Netflix movie is a refreshing take on climate change that gives you the right side of the truth. 

We also have Ishaan Khatter as Raghav Manavalan, an internet activist who condemns the US government. 

Here's what our janta had to say about Don't Look Up.

You know what to do next!