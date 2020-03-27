With India on lockdown, people may be struggling to come up with ways to spend time in quarantine.

For many of us though, Doordarshan has the perfect solution - a trip down memory lane. Because DD will air Ramayan again.

Staring from March 28, Ramayan will air twice a day, once in the morning, from 9 to 10, and once in the evening, again, from 9 to 10.

The original Ramayan, starring Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia as Ram and Sita, was hugely popular when it first aired. And people were quick to welcome the repeat telecast, while also requesting for other shows from the 90s:

#Ramayan #Ramayan 🙏🏻 re-telecast from Tomorrow i.e. 28th March, two times a day. 1st episode at 9 Am and 2nd episode at 9 Pm. 😍

Doordarshan to re-telecast its all time greatest Dharmic content for #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/gfeqelWRn8 — Bharat saini (@Bharats62732293) March 27, 2020

#Ramayan to be re-telecast from 28th March, two times a day. 1st episode at 9 Am and 2nd episode at 9 Pm.

It would be great to hear this title song of Ramayan after a long time. Kudos to Doordarshan! pic.twitter.com/9x3sIpREHS — Shubham Bhatt (@only_nationalit) March 27, 2020

#Ramayan. Soo happy n excited .

Jay Shree Ram pic.twitter.com/y1rW9suIyh — Sagnik Guha (@GuhaSagnik) March 27, 2020

Re-telecast of #Ramayan is the best news in this period of Lock Down. Childhood is back again. Only 90's kids will understand the value of this...!!! pic.twitter.com/5ul8Syyt58 — Nick 💕 (@younickworld) March 27, 2020

#Chanakya too. Each episode is a lesson in understanding nation building. Our culture, our history and lessons that this and future generations must benefit from. Hope with #Ramayan and #Mahabharat Chanakya is also repeated. #stayhomestaysafe https://t.co/2h8atDZj8O via @YouTube https://t.co/bipKr0XqHi — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) March 27, 2020

....in that case, please also re-broadcast Shaktiman. Let the kids of today have their share of fun. #Ramayan #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/nd6PD4cFQd — Shamim Zakaria (@shamimzakaria) March 27, 2020

Ab Mahabharat bhi start kardo phir se!