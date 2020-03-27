With India on lockdown, people may be struggling to come up with ways to spend time in quarantine.
For many of us though, Doordarshan has the perfect solution - a trip down memory lane. Because DD will air Ramayan again.
Staring from March 28, Ramayan will air twice a day, once in the morning, from 9 to 10, and once in the evening, again, from 9 to 10.
The original Ramayan, starring Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia as Ram and Sita, was hugely popular when it first aired. And people were quick to welcome the repeat telecast, while also requesting for other shows from the 90s:
