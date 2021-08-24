Now that the official teaser trailer for Spiderman: No Way Home has been out, social media is hyped up for real.

What just happened? Watch the official teaser trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17: https://t.co/4fd653N3Tv @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/Y7Lg36z1SR — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) August 24, 2021

Dr. Strange is a serious character, but he has his moments, which have given birth to some strangely funny memes.

We can't stop scrolling through these hilarious memes on Twitter, so thought to bring them in store for you too.

dr. strange after fucking up the multiverse because a kid asked him to perform a spell pic.twitter.com/LNilTTgj5S — ru (@geraltsderivia) August 24, 2021

The way I thought Dr. Strange was the savior of this maddening multiverse but he over here contributing to the fuckery firsthand pic.twitter.com/m9QzvSqpf6 — Wholesome Man-in-Chief (@GotMarks) August 24, 2021

Dr. Strange after using the spell- pic.twitter.com/jv981B6f8S — Suyash (@suyashmaniakz) August 24, 2021

sam and bucky whilst dr strange wanda loki and peter are all dealing with the multiversepic.twitter.com/wymqhCaNnp — STEVE ROGERS RETURN ERA (@tbesl) August 24, 2021

Wanda, Loki and Dr. Strange coming together to mess up the timeline pic.twitter.com/6JZ88iE9eC — jhaved🧑🏽‍🚀 (@jhavillain_) August 24, 2021

dr. strange every day of his life pic.twitter.com/wV6xp9hz0M — ziwe (@ziwe) August 24, 2021

Wong: Stephen do NOT use that spell for Peter. It’s dangerous#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer



Dr. Strange: pic.twitter.com/SQUndlZkoT — Jimmy Folino - BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) August 24, 2021

Congratulations to Dr. Strange and Peter for joining Loki and Sylvie in the We Fuck Up the Multiverse Squad :D — Muffin🧁 (@murdermuffinart) August 24, 2021

Wong when he comes back from helping Shang Chi & sees Dr Strange has opened the multi verse pic.twitter.com/wqyZVcTZHt — ‘ (@SherzCapone00) August 24, 2021

Wong: Don't cast the spell. It's too dangerous



Dr Strange: pic.twitter.com/C8Mga5Gytx — Kakashi ⚡ (@_aimethevan) August 24, 2021

Wong: Dont do the damn spell



Dr strange: I wont



*Dr strange seconds after wong leaves*:#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/dhTQ8uL8Gv — Shubz Owodunni (@ShubzGamingETC) August 24, 2021

WHY WOULD YOU CAST THAT SPELL, DR. STRANGE?