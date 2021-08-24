Now that the official teaser trailer for Spiderman: No Way Home has been out, social media is hyped up for real.
What just happened? Watch the official teaser trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17: https://t.co/4fd653N3Tv @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/Y7Lg36z1SR— Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) August 24, 2021
Dr. Strange is a serious character, but he has his moments, which have given birth to some strangely funny memes.
We can't stop scrolling through these hilarious memes on Twitter, so thought to bring them in store for you too.
dr. strange after fucking up the multiverse because a kid asked him to perform a spell pic.twitter.com/LNilTTgj5S— ru (@geraltsderivia) August 24, 2021
The way I thought Dr. Strange was the savior of this maddening multiverse but he over here contributing to the fuckery firsthand pic.twitter.com/m9QzvSqpf6— Wholesome Man-in-Chief (@GotMarks) August 24, 2021
Dr. Strange after using the spell- pic.twitter.com/jv981B6f8S— Suyash (@suyashmaniakz) August 24, 2021
sam and bucky whilst dr strange wanda loki and peter are all dealing with the multiversepic.twitter.com/wymqhCaNnp— STEVE ROGERS RETURN ERA (@tbesl) August 24, 2021
August 24, 2021
dr. strange every day of his life pic.twitter.com/wV6xp9hz0M— ziwe (@ziwe) August 24, 2021
Wong: Stephen do NOT use that spell for Peter. It’s dangerous#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer— Jimmy Folino - BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) August 24, 2021
Dr. Strange: pic.twitter.com/SQUndlZkoT
Congratulations to Dr. Strange and Peter for joining Loki and Sylvie in the We Fuck Up the Multiverse Squad :D— Muffin🧁 (@murdermuffinart) August 24, 2021
Wong when he comes back from helping Shang Chi & sees Dr Strange has opened the multi verse pic.twitter.com/wqyZVcTZHt— ‘ (@SherzCapone00) August 24, 2021
Wong: Dont do the damn spell— Shubz Owodunni (@ShubzGamingETC) August 24, 2021
Dr strange: I wont
*Dr strange seconds after wong leaves*:#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/dhTQ8uL8Gv
WHY WOULD YOU CAST THAT SPELL, DR. STRANGE?