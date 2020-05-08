If you're a Harry Potter fan, you'd know how proud Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) was of being a part of House Slytherin. But looks like the actor in real life doesn't share the same luck as his reel life character.

Felton recently signed up at the official Wizarding World website (formerly known as Pottermore), and guess which house he got sorted into?

HUFFLEPUFF

He was so committed to his Slytherin character that the display name on his Wizarding World passport was Draco Malfoy, rather than his real name.

But sadly, Tom didn't seem too happy about his Hufflepuff result and called it "a sad day"

Fans had a lot to say about this.

a moment of silence for tom felton and all the times he wasn’t sorted into slytherin pic.twitter.com/LP5XwQIlro — mar (@lunastonks) May 6, 2020

tom felton when he gets sorted in any house but slytherin pic.twitter.com/shvAwouQH5 — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@gayrauder) May 6, 2020

He's such a Hufflepuff though 😂😂 — 🦋🌻evi🌻🦋 (@EWhite13) May 6, 2020

He might be the most hufflepuff of all 🤣 — all four emotions (@dreamsdescent) May 6, 2020

But hey, we're honestly not very surprised with the sorting hat's decision. The guy makes soup with Potter-themed mittens. Isn't that the sweetest?

So, even though Felton thinks that he is a Slytherin. For us, he's a loyal, patient, and hardworking softie, just like Hufflepuff.