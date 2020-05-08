If you're a Harry Potter fan, you'd know how proud Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) was of being a part of House Slytherin. But looks like the actor in real life doesn't share the same luck as his reel life character. 

via GIPHY

Felton recently signed up at the official Wizarding World website (formerly known as Pottermore), and guess which house he got sorted into? 

HUFFLEPUFF

hufflepuff
Source: Instagram

He was so committed to his Slytherin character that the display name on his Wizarding World passport was Draco Malfoy, rather than his real name. 

But sadly, Tom didn't seem too happy about his Hufflepuff result and called it "a sad day" 

tom
Source: Instagram

Fans had a lot to say about this. 

But hey, we're honestly not very surprised with the sorting hat's decision. The guy makes soup with Potter-themed mittens. Isn't that the sweetest?  

View this post on Instagram

Home Soup 👍🏼 x #HPovengloves

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

So, even though Felton thinks that he is a Slytherin. For us, he's a loyal, patient, and hardworking softie, just like Hufflepuff. 