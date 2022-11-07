Some of us dislike the idea of remixes because well, that kind of ruins the original glory of it. And I believe this Instagram video that has shown Drake mixing in Lata Mangeshkar’s Didi Tera Devar Deewana during a concert has had the same effect on people!

The caption of the video says, ‘Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community.’ Though it is unclear whether this actually took place at the concert. Because some people have commented saying so.

But, even if that is the case, most people weren’t too happy seeing the remix. Because Lata Mangeshkar’s songs, as we know, are absolute gold, and perhaps worth a lot more.

