The trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello in the lead role, released recently and it looks our childhood fairytales are finally getting on with the time.

While the basic plot remains the same, this time our Cinderella is not dreaming of Prince Charming, but of running her own business of designing dresses, because she is an aspiring businesswoman.

Yes, we still have an evil stepmother, a fairy Godmother, and a royal ball, but Cinderella choosing her dreams over her dream guy is the modern-day twist we love.

Of course, when you have the iconic Billy Porter playing a fairy godmother, what else can you expect?

And for fans of the Bond universe, there is a little gift in the casting - in the form of Prince Charming's father!

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film release on September 3.