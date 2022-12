Yay! 2022 is about to end, and we are all in the party mood to say goodbye. Well, no matter what, the fun should continue throughout the new year, and so must drinks. To keep you all prepped up for your parties, we have compiled a list of dry days in 2023. Keep reading and keep your spirits high!

January 14, Sunday: Makar Sankranti

January 26, Friday: Republic Day

January 30, Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary (Shaheed Diwas)

2. February: 3 Days

February 15, Wednesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri

February 19, Sunday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

3. March: 2 Days

March 8, Wednesday: Holi

March 30, Thursday: Ram Navami

4. April: 4 Days

April 7, Friday: Good Friday

April 14, Friday: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 22, Saturday: Eid ul-Fitr

5. May: 1 Day

May 1, Sunday: Maharashtra Day

June 29, Thursday: Ashadi Ekadashi

7. July: 2 Day

July 3, Monday: Guru Purnima

July 29, Friday: Muharram

8. August: 1 Day

August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

9. September: 3 Days

September 19, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 28, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

10. October: 4 Days

October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8, Sunday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra

October 28, Saturday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November 12, Sunday: Diwali

November 23, Thursday: Kartiki Ekadashi

November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

12. December: 1 Day

25 December, Monday: Christmas

