As 2023 approached its tail end, one really random event took place. The English and Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa was spotted strolling the Indian streets. Well, as random as her sudden appearance in India was, many people online were shocked she wasn’t recognised enough.

As photos of her trip emerged on social media, it became a topic of discussion among Indians on social media. Safe to say, we had the funniest reactions:

Dua Lipa is in India



Orry right now: pic.twitter.com/Cg8as1MnAY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 25, 2023

"Dua Lipa Kaur doesn't exist"

Dua Lipa Kaur – pic.twitter.com/QbAno6xswq — Lok 🥦🥝🥑 (@wtfflok) December 30, 2023

When she becomes an aunt she'll be Bua Lipa. https://t.co/GbVOm1SA0v — Mahatma Gandhi (Parody) (@GandhiAOC) January 1, 2024

Dua Lipa is why Nifty will stay up https://t.co/CLHSlsnsBO — ∱allibilist (e/ॐ) (@TFallibilist) January 2, 2024

Dua I know the red in the shirt matches your hair, but this is TERRIBLE fashion decision, someone take her to Sarojini https://t.co/r0xfuniAtV — Sanaya Chandar (@SanayaSans) December 31, 2023

desi twt ab dua lipa ka live location bann chuka hai — leo valdez's long lost twin 🍉 (@c00chiesavior69) December 28, 2023

are tourists legally required to wear this type of kurta at least once by the visa department? https://t.co/CfzL91i48H — harretic pride (@motionsivk) December 31, 2023

No one is safe from India ki garmi. Bruh even Dua Lipa’s hair got frizzy af. pic.twitter.com/4FdSY225DR — midnight rain gf (@harshishouse) January 1, 2024

Not a single one of you has texted me to ask about how Dua Lipa and I are in India at the same time. Well we are! And we’re dating, she came here to meet my family 🩷🙏🏼 — bbybon 💫🩷 (@folklauerate) December 31, 2023

Lately, reading funny reactions to Dua Lipa’s week-long trip to India has been our favourite genre on social media.