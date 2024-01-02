As 2023 approached its tail end, one really random event took place. The English and Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa was spotted strolling the Indian streets. Well, as random as her sudden appearance in India was, many people online were shocked she wasn’t recognised enough.

As photos of her trip emerged on social media, it became a topic of discussion among Indians on social media. Safe to say, we had the funniest reactions:

Lately, reading funny reactions to Dua Lipa’s week-long trip to India has been our favourite genre on social media.