Warner Bros. has unveiled the first look at its next big sci-fi franchise Dune which is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 magnum opus.

However, director Denis Villeneuve who is known for creating movies like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 is set to overwhelm the audience by introducing the dystopian future which pretty much revolves around a family which is given the charge of the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune.

The trailer also showcases a stellar cast which includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Issac, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin.

Along with the special effects and the talented cast, world-renowned composer Hanz Zimmer's background score will totally make one glued to the trailer.

The movie is slated to release on December 18, 2020.

You can watch the trailer here :

All pictures are sourced from the trailer.