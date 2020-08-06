We might want to say naiyyo naiyyo to the year 2020, but if there is one good thing that has happened this year, it's that Bobby Deol is back on our screens!

The curly-haired 'soldier' won us over when he first appeared on-screen, and it was near impossible to keep our crush 'gupt'.

However, after a few films that we'd rather not mention, it appeared that Bobby and cinema were on a break. But then his all-new avatar raced into our hearts with Race 3.

And the race didn't end there (though we wish the film franchise would).

He is all set to appear in two new projects, the Netflix film Class of 83 and Prakash Jha's web series Ashram.

Let's just say, from the first look itself, we are more than ready for Bobby to churao our dil again!